Still no arrests made after Sabraton worker hit

Oct. 25—A worker who was hit by a vehicle during road construction in Sabraton over two weeks ago is still waiting for the driver to be arrested. Now, he and his wife are worried the suspect may have fled the area.

The incident, which occurred on Oct. 10, involved what witnesses said was a black hatchback vehicle with California plates that hit the worker — nearly running him over. Immediately after hitting the worker, the driver was said to have exited the vehicle without placing it in park, leaving it to cross multiple lanes of traffic.

Witnesses said the driver returned to the vehicle and sped off up Hartman Run Road.

The Dominion Post first reported on the accident Oct. 13, a few days after it occurred. At that time, Morgantown Police Chief Eric Powell said the department had "located and identified the driver of the vehicle and will be obtaining warrants for his arrest."

Now, more than 10 days later, Tammy Gibson, the wife of the worker who was hit, says they are still waiting for the driver to be apprehended.

Gibson said she was initially told an arrest would likely be made sometime over the weekend following the incident, but she had concerns about the driver fleeing the area because the vehicle had California plates.

Around Oct. 16, Gibson said she was told by the officer working the case that MPD had obtained the warrants they needed, but the suspect did not answer when they went to his residence or tried to call.

Now, over two weeks since it happened, Gibson said she was told by MPD officials that they did not have enough evidence.

Gibson disagrees, saying they have witness statements and video from the area.

The Dominion Post reached out to MPD via phone and email to ask about Gibson's claims and to inquire what will happen if the suspect has, in fact, fled the area, but did not receive a response.

"Morgantown has really dropped the ball, " Gibson said. "We want justice and this person to come forward."