Still no arrests two years after fatal Christmas Eve shooting, family wants to know why

Shawanda Lamones, her husband Ralph Lamones and their daughter A' Sasha Lamones in front of the home where they lived when Maebelle Cooper was shot and killed during what is being called a gang-related incident. Lamones is calling for the Lakeland Police Department to find and arrest those responsible for the 2020 Christmas Eve shooting death of her mother.

LAKELAND — In the aftermath of last month’s drive-by shooting that injured 11 people, a Lakeland family is renewing its calls for Lakeland Police Department to find justice in a 2020 Christmas Eve shooting that killed a 70-year-old grandmother and injured three others.

Shawanda Lamones, 41, said it’s been a life-altering two years since she watched her mother, Maebelle Cooper, die in the front yard of her Amos Street home. Lamones has moved her family to a new house, enrolled herself and children in therapy, and fears daily for their safety.

Despite identifying suspects captured on a neighbor’s security camera and providing police with social media evidence, Lamones said the Lakeland Police Department has yet to arrest those responsible for what they are calling a gang-related shooting.

“My concern is they could do this again, feeling they got away with it if the police don’t go and lock up the people who are responsible,” Lamones said. “It will continue to affect the community.”

On Dec. 24, 2020, Lamones’ son had gone to Simpson Park to purchase a phone from a friend but was robbed of $220 at gunpoint by two men. She received a call from her son saying he was in trouble and rushed to the park with her husband, Ralph Lamones.

Shawanda Lamones holds a photo of her mother Maebelle Cooper who was who as killed on Christmas Eve in 2020. Despite identifying suspects captured on a neighbor’s security camera and providing police with social media evidence, Lamones said the Lakeland Police Department has yet to make any arrests in what they are calling a gang-related incident.

Lamones confronted Alfurquan O’Neal demanding he return her son’s money. When informed O`Neal was armed with a gun, Lamones said she had her husband grab her permitted conceal carry gun from her purse, pointed it at O’Neal and pressured him to hand over the firearm.

Upon arriving home, Lamones said her family members came outside to learn what was happening. Within minutes, two cars rolled up filled with people along with a man on a four-wheeler and a man on a dirt bike. Lamones said several men got out of the cars with guns and pointed them at her family.

Lamones said she knew some of the individuals, having grown up alongside them in the neighborhood. She said she attempted to deescalate the situation, by talking to the men. Gunfire broke out with Lamones, her husband and her 13-year-old daughter injured. Cooper, 70, was fatally shot.

Ralph Lamones shows the scar from a bullet wound he sustained during a shooting that happened on Dec. 24, 2020.

O’Neal, who was shot in the melee, was immediately arrested on Jan. 6, 2022. Polk County Court Records show O’Neal pleaded no contest on Jan. 13 to a felony-count of robbery with a firearm and misdemeanor charges of trespassing, resisting an officer without violence, improper exhibition of a dangerous weapon and driving without a driver’s license. The plea agreement will have him serve 72 months in state prison.

Lamones said Lakeland police have not been responsive in providing updates on her mother’s case, as she waits to hear of additional arrests. She said multiple phone calls and emails have gone unanswered. Lamones said she has provided police with the first and last names of individuals she said were involved in the shooting, along with social media posts she believes confirm their involvement.

Her 13-year-old daughter has requested to do a lineup, according to Lamones, waiting the opportunity to identify the man who shot her.

Lakeland Police are asking for the public's help identifying two men seen running from the scene of a shooting that occurred on Dec. 24, 2020 and left a 70-year-old woman dead.

“They are not honoring our requests,” Lamones said. “They keep telling us, ‘it’s a process.’”

The case remains “an open and active investigation” with hundreds of hours spent on it, LPD spokesperson Robin Tillet said.

“We continue to hope that someone will come forward with critical information to help ensure the person responsible for Ms. Cooper's death is held accountable,” read an emailed LPD statement.

LPD has partnered with Heartland Crime Stoppers to offer a reward of up to $5,000 for anyone who offers information that leads to an arrest in the shooting. Tips remain anonymous when submitted through Crime Stoppers. Individuals can call 1-800-226-TIPS (8477), text to **TIPS, or visit their website at www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on “Submit a Tip.”

Lamones provided The Ledger with documentation that she had reached out to Polk County Sheriff's Office, former Lakeland Mayor Gow Fields, the U.S. State Attorney's Office and Florida Department of Law Enforcement for help getting closure to her mother's death. Polk Sherrif Grady Judd's announcement earlier this month of a countywide Violent Gang Investigative Task Force has given the family renewed hope that this shooting can be brought to the group for review, uncovering evidence to result in an arrest and charges, according to Lamones. She is weighing whether to hire an attorney to help ensure there is justice for her mother’s death.

“My mom was a strong believer in God. My faith stays with him that you will reap whatever you sow,” she said. “What’s done in the dark will eventually come to light.”

Sara-Megan Walsh can be reached at swalsh@theledger.com or 863-802-7545. Follow on Twitter @SaraWalshFl.

