Still no ID from police on man found dead in Santa Fe park

Jun. 11—Nearly a week after a man was found dead in a city park in the midtown area, police have not publicly released his identity or a cause of death.

The Santa Fe Police Department also declined to release a preliminary report from the responding officer. The report had errors and was denied by the officer's commanding sergeant, Deputy Chief Paul Joye said, adding the document will remain in "denied status" until the errors are fixed.

The man's body was discovered around 8:20 p.m. Saturday in Franklin E. Miles Park, at Camino Carlos Rey and Siringo Road, and police said Sunday the death was being investigated as suspicious based on evidence found at the scene.

City spokesman Dave Herndon wrote in an email Tuesday, however, there was no evidence the man was attacked.

Santa Fe police Capt. Aaron Ortiz said earlier this week the man's identity would be released after his next of kin were notified of his death and the state Office of the Medical Investigator completed an autopsy report.

The autopsy and a toxicology report were scheduled to be performed this week to determine the cause of death, but the results have not been made public.