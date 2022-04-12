Still no resolution in three of the eight fatal shootings of Knoxville teens in 2021

After a string of separate shootings left six Austin-East Magnet High School students and two other Knoxville teens dead last year, there are still no answers in three of those cases.

No arrests have been made in the shooting deaths of Janaria Muhammad, Jamarion Gillette or Johnkelian Mathis, said Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland.

"All three of those investigations remain open and active, but unfortunately no suspects have been arrested or charged," Erland said Friday.

"We are still urging anyone with information that could assist those investigations to come forward," he added. "That information can be submitted anonymously 24/7 to East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers through numerous avenues -- phone at 865-215-7165, online at easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, by texting **TIPS, or through the P3 Tips mobile app. "

Here's a look at where the cases stand:

Justin Taylor

Justin Taylor, 15, died after being shot in the back on the night of Jan. 27, 2021. Knoxville police quickly arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection to Taylor's death.

Court records indicate the teen was sitting in the back seat of a car and accidentally shot Taylor, who was sitting in the front seat. He was transferred from juvenile court to adult court and pleaded guilty to one count of reckless homicide and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon. He received four years of supervised probation and his record will be wiped clean if he successfully completes his probation.

Stanley Freeman Jr.

Stanley Freeman Jr., 16, was driving home from Austin-East on Feb. 12, 2021, when two teenage boys fired a gun at his car from another vehicle, police say. After being struck, he crashed his car, and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A 14-year-old and a 16-year-old were arrested and charged with first-degree murder in Freeman's death. The suspects are now 15 and 17 years old.

They also have been charged in an earlier shooting that targeted a different teen on Jan. 14, 2021. Johnkelian "Jon Jon" Mathis was uninjured, but was later killed in a separate shooting in early August.

In February, a Knox County judge ruled the 15-year-old will be tried as an adult. The difference could mean decades of prison time if he is convicted of first-degree murder. No decision has yet been made for his 17-year-old codefendant.

Knox News is not naming the two teenagers because it typically does not identify juveniles accused of crimes.

Fifteen-year-old Janaria Muhammad was found shot and bleeding by her father outside the family's Selma Avenue home on Feb. 16, 2021. She died at the hospital.

A motive has not been revealed, no arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified publicly.

Jamarion Gillette, 15, was found suffering from a gunshot wound on the road leading to the University of Tennessee Medical Center on the night of March 9, 2021. After being taken to the hospital, Gillette died of his injuries.

There have been no arrests made, no suspects identified and no motive offered by Knoxville police.

Jamarion's brother, 18-year-old Jaqwan, was shot and killed March 28 in what police say was a botched robbery attempt. Two people have been arrested and charged with attempted first degree murder.

Anthony Thompson Jr.

On the morning of April 12, 2021, Knoxville police fatally shot Anthony Thompson Jr., a 17-year-old junior, in the bathroom of Austin-East.

Charme Allen, the Knox County district attorney, concluded the shooting was legally justified, and none of the four officers involved were charged criminally. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting and will pass its findings to KPD's Internal Affairs Unit, which will produce a summary report on the findings.

Kelvon Foster, 21, was subsequently arrested for buying a Glock 45 handgun for Thompson in return for some cash and a bag of weed. Thompson had the gun in his hoodie pocket when police entered the bathroom.

Foster ended up facing both county and federal charges. On Feb. 4, he pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to one count of "straw purchasing," or making false or fictitious statements in connection with the purchase of a firearm. He faces up to 10 years in prison and sentencing has been set for June 30, court records state.

Foster also was charged with a misdemeanor count of providing a handgun to a juvenile in Knox County, court records state. He pleaded guilty in January and was sentenced to one year in jail, with one day served and the remaining time suspended concurrent to his federal sentence.

Johnkelian Mathis

Johnkelian "Jon Jon" Mathis, 17, was killed and two other people were wounded on Aug. 8 in an overnight shooting in the Lonsdale neighborhood. He was due to start his senior year at Austin-East the next day.

The Knoxville Police Department responded at about 1 a.m. to the area of Minnesota Avenue and Pascal Avenue after receiving a report of a shooting with multiple victims.

No information has been released about a potential suspect or motive. No arrests have been made.

Unidentified 17-year-old

On Sept. 8, an unnamed teen was shot to death on Stone Road in South Knoxville and later died at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. Two days later, a 17-year-old turned himself in and was taken into custody on juvenile charges of aggravated assault and minor possession of a handgun, police said. He remains in custody.

Police did not name the teen who died or the suspect in custody.

"We traditionally do not release the names of juvenile suspects or victims due to the confidentiality of law enforcement records pertaining to juveniles," Erland said.

No additional information has been released to date on this case.

Junior Santiago

Junior Santiago, an 18-year-old at Fulton High School, died Oct. 25 after he was shot during an attempted robbery. He was found in an overturned car on Cansler Avenue.

He was pronounced dead at the scene just after 9 p.m. in the Mechanicsville neighborhood, according to a Knoxville Police Department news release.

Police arrested two 15-year-old teens shortly after the shooting after investigators identified them as suspects. Both have been placed in the Juvenile Detention Center on weapons charges with additional charges expected to be filed.

The identities of the suspects haven't been released.

