Still, No School / Ice Bumper Cars / Nagy Future / Beer Scholar

Classes as Chicago Public Schools remained cancelled Monday as a teachers union walkout on in-person learning amid an ongoing spike in coronavirus cases continued into a second week.

The Chicago Teachers Union offered a deal that hinged on a remote-learning component that would keep kids out of school buildings until next week. CPS rejected it.

"CTU leadership, you're not listening," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said, and vowed not to "relent."

Chicago Teachers Union Standoff Over COVID-19 Issues Enters Second Week

Frozen. High: 15 Low: 3.

After the Bears blew a lead in a season-finale loss to the Vikings Sunday , all players were invited to a mandatory meeting Monday before entering playoff hibernation. What could that be about? Jeff Arnold has the details . (Patch)

Meet Jay Westbrook, a self-taught brewer and one of three winners of the Illinois Craft Brewers Guild's Diversity In Brewing scholarship. "The craft beer community is very welcoming and very inclusive, but it's time to double-down on that and welcome everybody into the fold and make them feel welcome," Westbrook said. (Patch)

An exhibit by artist Faith Humphrey Hill, "Faces of COVID," is now on display in State Street sidewalk windows at Harold Washington Librar y. The brightly colored portraits people aim to honor people we’ve lost to coronavirus and s"ort of reflect on that and celebrate them. Reflect on who they are as individuals," Hill said.(CBS2)

A chuck of metal fell from the skyscraper formerly known as the John Hancock Building during the middle of a workday last week. No one was hurt. (NBC5)

For A Good Time, Click:

Free Monday w/ Junegrass, Free Times, Lathes at Empty Bottle (7:30 p.m.)

Day for Night at Gene Siskel Film Cente r (6 p.m.)

Joel Patterson & Friends at The Green Mill (8 p.m.)

Music & Magic at Chicago Magic Lounge (7 p.m.)

Ice Bumper Cars at Gallagher Way (5 p.m.)

Photo by Getty Images

