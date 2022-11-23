Still no suspect in University of Idaho stabbings as police call case their ‘highest priority’

Police still haven’t named a suspect or made any arrests in the Nov. 13 fatal stabbings of four University of Idaho students as investigators vowed to continue working through Thanksgiving.

Solving the murders of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle, all in their early twenties, remains the “highest priority” of Idaho’s Moscow Police Department, Capt. Roger Lanier said at a press conference Wednesday.

The four students were found dead at the same off-campus home last week in what police say was a targeted attack. An autopsy indicates they were each stabbed multiple times likely while sleeping, but the murder weapon, believed to be a fixed-blade knife, has not been recovered.

Investigators say they’ve collected 103 pieces of evidence from the home, taken more than 4,000 photos of the crime scene and conducted more than 150 interviews, but the lack of answers continues to cause rumors about the case to spread.

“Any online reports of the victims being tied and gagged are not accurate,” Lanier said.

Goncalves and Mogen, both 21, returned to the home around 1:45 a.m. on the day of the murders after visiting a local bar and food vendor, according to police. Kernodle and Chapin, both 20, arrived around the same time after going to the university’s Sigma Chi fraternity house.

Their bodies were observed hours later by police called to the scene. Officials haven’t said who made the 911 call, and again declined Wednesday to release the audio.

Two surviving roommates aren’t considered suspects, nor is a driver who took Goncalves and Mogen home or a man from a grub truck seen in a video online. The case is not being investigated as a murder-suicide, officials say.

Police haven’t been able to verify that Goncalves had a stalker after being told in interviews that she’d spoken about one, Lanier said.

Goncalves called her boyfriend seven times in under 30 minutes on the morning of her death, her sister says.

“At 2:26 a.m., Kaylee starts to call Jack,” Alivea Goncalves told Inside Edition last week. “Kaylee calls Jack six times between 2:26 a.m. and 2:44 a.m. From 2:44 to 2:52 Maddie calls Jack three times, then Kaylee makes a final call to him at 2:52 a.m.”

The stabbings are believed to have taken place between 3 and 4 a.m.

Lanier said Wednesday that police don’t consider “a male whom Madison and Kaylee had called several times” that morning to be a suspect.

An unharmed dog was recovered from the home and has since been given to a responsible party, police said in a previous update. Neighbors say the home where the killings took place was known for hosting parties.

“It’s just been crazy, just how quiet it’s been,” local resident Heather Tetwiler told Fox News. “They always had a little gathering, so they always have music going.”

The university plans to hold a candlelight vigil next Wednesday for the victims, Dean of Students Blaine Eckles said.