Still no suspects named in Santa Fe's sole unsolved homicide of year

Sep. 7—Arthur Loretto's body was discovered Feb. 21 lying in a pool of blood in room 137 at the GreenTree Inn with multiple stab wounds. He would be the second of three men killed on the motel's property this year and one of six slain in the city of Santa Fe, all within the first six months of 2021.

The death of Loretto, 52, is the only homicide in the city so far this year that remains unsolved.

Santa Fe police investigators questioned one man soon after the attack but have not named a suspect. Capt. Aaron Ortiz, head of the Santa Fe Police Department's Criminal Investigations Unit, said the agency has made progress in its investigation.

Still, Loretto's loved ones have grown weary of waiting.

"It's been a long six months," said his sister Carrie Loretto. "At the same time, it seems like it was just yesterday."

Arthur Loretto's family knew him as Steve, she said, from his middle name Stevenson. She described him as a kind and beautiful brother, with an avid love for the Denver Broncos and rock music. While he struggled on and off with addiction, she said, his ties to family were strong.

"There needs to be some accountability for this," Carrie Loretto said. "He was a brother, a father, a grandfather, and his life was taken. There needs to be some closure."

A member of Zuni Pueblo, Arthur Loretto was housed at the GreenTree Inn through an initiative at St. Elizabeth Shelters and Supportive Housing after the coronavirus pandemic forced the closure of an addiction treatment program he was participating in. The shelter also had to reduce its capacity of beds for members of the homeless community and turned to the motel as an alternative housing option for clients. It was one several organizations serving the homeless that placed clients at the GreenTree.

All three homicides at the Cerrillos Road motel this year involved a victim or suspect who was living there through the pandemic housing program.

Early hours of the investigation into Loretto's death brought few leads, as many residents of the motel kept their doors shut to investigators.

One witness told police two Native American men often hung out in room 137, but he did not know them. Employees told police they'd seen the two men get into a fight a few days before Loretto's death, according to police reports.

Another witness told police Loretto might have gone into a Speedway gas station nearby, but when an officer went to obtain surveillance footage, an employee said he was unable to access it without a manager at the time.

In an interview Wednesday, Ortiz said he could provide few details of the active investigation.

"We have made some progress in the investigation, so we're still working leads. We have evidence at the [state Department of Public Safety] lab that we're waiting on to get back," he said. "That's where we're at."

Investigators are still speaking with several witnesses and identifying more they would like to interview, he added.

A spokesman for the Department of Public Safety, Herman Lovato, said five months is not an uncommon length of time to process evidence at a state lab.

"Some cases are easier to process than others," he wrote in an email Thursday. "Many cases received into the laboratory have multiple items, multiple submissions and multiple needs for analysis in various disciplines. The laboratory receives evidence from over 300 law enforcement agencies throughout the State of New Mexico requiring analysis."

When asked what obstacles the Loretto case presented that has made it more difficult to solve than other homicides this year, Ortiz said every case is unique.

"It's an open investigation, so I can't speak on what makes it different without talking about the difficulties that we've had investigating the case," he said. "Every case is going to have its difficulties. We may get lucky on a case and come across something, but every case is different."

Carrie Loretto said she hopes answers come soon.

"I get this isn't their only case," she said of the Santa Fe Police Department. "But at the same time, I just want them to be aware that I'm not going to let it go."

She urges anyone who might have information about her brother's death to come forward, particularly those in the homeless community who knew him. Her family has offered a $2,500 reward for information and might partner with Crime Stoppers in the future to increase that amount, she added.

"There has to be somebody who knows something ... including those responsible," she said.

Five homicides in the city remain unsolved from the last four years, including the death of Arthur Loretto.

* Michael Willms, 58, was found beaten to death in his apartment in June 2018. The California event planner moved to Santa Fe in 2012 but soon after filed for unemployment. Willms had an extensive social life, centered on people from the homeless community, and had been a victim of previous violent attacks, often by younger men. Ortiz said the case is still considered open.

* The body of Matthew Corral, 33, was discovered by an Uber driver and two passengers near the intersection of West De Vargas Street and Don Gaspar Avenue in July 2019. He had been shot after bar-hopping with friends downtown. Ortiz said the case is still being investigated, but a lack of witnesses has made the investigation difficult.

* Aaron Chapman, 37, was found dead underneath the Guadalupe Street Bridge near De Vargas Park in September 2019. Ortiz said investigators are waiting for the return of evidence submitted to Department of Public Safety lab and are following up on additional leads.

*

Michael Sheffield,

46, was killed near the Allsup's on the corner of Cerrillos Road and Guadalupe Street late in

January 2020. Blood was found near his right foot, on his shirt and on his hands. Ortiz said the case is still active, but no update has been provided for over a year.