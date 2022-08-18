Still no suspects in vandalism of Winter Haven pregnancy center after Roe v. Wade overturned

The management of LifeChoice Pregnancy Center in Winter Haven said that graffiti was spray-painted onto the building over the weekend. The vandalism cited Jane's Revenge, the name for a collective of abortion-rights supporters that has taken responsibility for damage at other centers around the country.

The Winter Haven Police Department has no suspects in the vandalism of LifeChoice Pregnancy Center on June 25.

One day after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the federal right to an abortion, vandals targeted the center at 235 E. Central Ave. in Winter Haven. Overnight, the exterior of the building was painted with such phrases as “We’re coming for U” and “Jane’s revenge.”

The latter is a name used by a collective that favors abortion rights, according to national reporting. The vandals also defaced the center’s roadside sign and damaged a surveillance camera, LifeChoice employees said.

WHPD spokesperson Jamie Brown said Monday that the department has received no viable tips about the vandalism. Brown said the agency considered the act to be criminal mischief.

Lyndsy Flanagan, development director for LifeChoice, told The Ledger at the time that the FBI was investigating the incident.

A spokesperson for the FBI’s Tampa office said the agency by policy neither confirms nor denies investigations. Flanagan did not respond to a request for comment.

