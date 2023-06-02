Still no trial date for Frank Artiles in Miami ‘ghost’ candidate case

More than two years after he was arrested, accused of bribing a friend to run as a spoiler candidate in a Miami state Senate race, it remains unclear when former lawmaker Frank Artiles will stand trial.

During a Friday morning hearing, Artiles’ attorney Frank Quintero told the court that the defense plans to depose the state’s “main witness” in late June. Rather than set a trial date, he asked Circuit Judge Ariel Rodriguez for another status hearing, which was set for July 28.

“We’ll be in a better position to pick a trial date at that time,” Quintero said.

Artiles, a political consultant who resigned from the Florida Senate in 2017 after going on a racist tirade against Black colleagues in a Tallahassee bar, was arrested in March 2021. He has pleaded not guilty.

Alex Rodriguez, the friend Artiles is accused of giving nearly $45,000 to run in Senate District 37 in 2020, pleaded guilty in November 2021 and is expected to testify against Artiles at trial.

Rodriguez’s presence on the ballot was evidently intended to confuse voters and siphon votes away from the Democratic incumbent in that race, José Javier Rodríguez. Republican Ileana Garcia ultimately won by just 32 votes while Alex Rodriguez drew more than 6,000.

He was one of three independent “ghost” candidates who filed to run in competitive Senate races in 2020 and did not campaign but were promoted by a flood of dark money-funded ads, arranged by GOP operatives, that portrayed them as progressives.

A pair of political committees that paid for the ads received their funding from a nonprofit run by political operatives with the Alabama-based consulting firm Matrix LLC, who worked closely during the 2020 election cycle with executives for Florida Power & Light.

FPL has denied any involvement in the scheme. But the now-former Matrix operatives who fueled the “ghost” candidate ad blitz for years worked to oust from office or vilify critics of the utility, including José Javier Rodríguez.

Jestine Iannotti, who ran as an independent in Central Florida’s Senate District 9 in 2020, is also still awaiting trial on campaign finance charges, as is Eric Foglesong, a longtime political consultant who helped launch her campaign.

A third person arrested in connection with Iannotti’s campaign, former Longwood mayor and Seminole County GOP chair Ben Paris, was convicted of a misdemeanor at trial in September. He is currently appealing his conviction.

In the Miami case, prosecutors with the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office have indicated their investigation goes beyond Artiles and Alex Rodriguez, though no one else has been charged.

The agency sent target letters in December 2021 to political consultant Alex Alvarado, former Democratic fundraiser Dan Newman, nonprofit chair Richard Alexander and Let’s Preserve the American Dream, a nonprofit with close ties to Associated Industries of Florida.

The letters informed the recipients they were being investigated “concerning possible violations of Florida elections laws and campaign finance laws.” But the agency has since been unwilling to provide updates on the probe, including whether it’s still active.