Is it Still Safe to Buy Paypal (PYPL) Shares?

Harding Loevner, an investment management firm, published its “Global Equity Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A net return of 4.35% was recorded by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, trailing its Benchmarks, the MSCI All Country World Index, and the MSCI World Index which returned 6.77% and 7.86% respectively for the same period. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a clue about their top bets for 2022.

Harding Loevner Global Equity Fund, in its Q4 2021 investor letter, mentioned PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) and discussed its stance on the firm. PayPal Holdings, Inc. is a San Jose, California-based financial technology company with a $124.0 billion market capitalization. PYPL delivered a -43.52% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -58.24%. The stock closed at $106.51 per share on March 01, 2022.

Here is what Harding Loevner Global Equity Fund has to say about PayPal Holdings, Inc. in its Q4 2021 investor letter:

"Within IT, PayPal reported slower growth outside its core US market and lowered its earnings guidance for 2022 just enough to catch the wrath of the expensiveness vigilantes. Viewed by sector, IT and Health Care were the biggest detractors in the quarter. Within IT, PayPal reported slower growth outside its core US market and lowered its earnings guidance for 2022 just enough to catch the wrath of the expensiveness vigilantes."

Our calculations show that PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) ranks 14th on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. PYPL was in 110 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 123 funds in the previous quarter. PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) delivered a -40.60% return in the past 3 months.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.