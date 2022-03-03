Is it Still Safe to Buy Paypal (PYPL) Shares?

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·2 min read

Harding Loevner, an investment management firm, published its “Global Equity Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A net return of 4.35% was recorded by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, trailing its Benchmarks, the MSCI All Country World Index, and the MSCI World Index which returned 6.77% and 7.86% respectively for the same period. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a clue about their top bets for 2022.

Harding Loevner Global Equity Fund, in its Q4 2021 investor letter, mentioned PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) and discussed its stance on the firm. PayPal Holdings, Inc. is a San Jose, California-based financial technology company with a $124.0 billion market capitalization. PYPL delivered a -43.52% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -58.24%. The stock closed at $106.51 per share on March 01, 2022.

Here is what Harding Loevner Global Equity Fund has to say about PayPal Holdings, Inc. in its Q4 2021 investor letter:

"Within IT, PayPal reported slower growth outside its core US market and lowered its earnings guidance for 2022 just enough to catch the wrath of the expensiveness vigilantes. Viewed by sector, IT and Health Care were the biggest detractors in the quarter. Within IT, PayPal reported slower growth outside its core US market and lowered its earnings guidance for 2022 just enough to catch the wrath of the expensiveness vigilantes."

paypal, buy, rose, business, app, editorial, technology, touch, computer, phablet, mobile, woman, electronic, smartphone, payment, purchase, background, device, online,
paypal, buy, rose, business, app, editorial, technology, touch, computer, phablet, mobile, woman, electronic, smartphone, payment, purchase, background, device, online,

Denys Prykhodov / Shutterstock.com

Our calculations show that PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) ranks 14th on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. PYPL was in 110 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 123 funds in the previous quarter. PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) delivered a -40.60% return in the past 3 months.

In February 2022, we also shared another hedge fund’s views on PYPL in another article. You can find other letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2021 Q4 page.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • Should You Consider Investing in Align Technology (ALGN)?

    Harding Loevner, an investment management firm, published its “Global Equity Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A net return of 4.35% was recorded by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, trailing its Benchmarks, the MSCI All Country World Index, and the MSCI World Index […]

  • Should You Now Consider Selling Your XP Inc. (XP) Shares?

    Harding Loevner, an investment management firm, published its “Emerging Markets Equity Fund” fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A net return of -2.38% was recorded by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, trailing its Benchmark, the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, which returned -1.24% for the same […]

  • 6 Stocks That Moved the Market in February

    February was a huge month in the stock market, and investors can look back to identify key trends. Earnings season created some winners and losers, while geopolitical tensions and a growth stock sell-off drastically increased volatility. Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) dropped 32.8% in February, wiping out $300 billion in market capitalization.

  • Is Block Stock a Buy Now?

    Block (NYSE: SQ) stock rallied 7% on Feb. 24, just ahead of its fourth-quarter earnings report. How rapidly is Block growing? During the fourth quarter, Block's revenue rose 29% year over year to $4.08 billion, which beat analysts' expectations by $20 million.

  • This Beaten-Down Growth Stock Is Still a Buy

    PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) has been one of the worst-performing stocks in the financial sector recently. Here's a rundown of why PayPal has struggled recently, and why it is now at the top of my watch list. PayPal beat analyst estimates on revenue in the fourth quarter, but beyond that, the earnings report was a disappointment for investors.

  • Is it High Time to Put Majority of Your Portfolio in Alphabet (GOOG)?

    Harding Loevner, an investment management firm, published its “Global Equity Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A net return of 4.35% was recorded by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, trailing its Benchmarks, the MSCI All Country World Index, and the MSCI World Index […]

  • Harding Loevner: “We Took Advantage to Acquire Shares of MercadoLibre”

    Harding Loevner, an investment management firm, published its “Global Equity Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A net return of 4.35% was recorded by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, trailing its Benchmarks, the MSCI All Country World Index, and the MSCI World Index […]

  • 3 Ways to Grow $100,000 Into $1 Million for Retirement Savings

    Here are three ways to grow $100,000 into $1 million for retirement savings. You can keep it simple by investing in a broad-based index fund. You just pick a good index fund and put your money to work.

  • PayPal stops accepting new users in Russia

    Online payments company PayPal Holdings Inc stopped accepting new users in Russia on Wednesday given current circumstances, a company spokesperson told Reuters. PayPal, which only allows cross-border transactions by users in Russia, had already blocked some users and some of the country's biggest banks following sanctions by the United States and other countries in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Russia has called the move a "special operation."

  • Is it Wise to Acquire Some Alibaba (BABA) Shares?

    Harding Loevner, an investment management firm, published its “Emerging Markets Equity Fund” fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A net return of -2.38% was recorded by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, trailing its Benchmark, the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, which returned -1.24% for the same […]

  • Market value in the real estate market

    Learn how fair market value is determined during a real estate appraisal and why market values are really decided by professional opinion.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Nasdaq's 4 Worst-Performing February Stocks?

    Investors are finally starting to think about the sustainability of many tech companies' business models.

  • Splunk Names a New CEO and Reports Strong Earnings

    Splunk named Gary Steele, long the top boss at Proofpoint, as its CEO. The company also reported better-than-expected earnings for its fiscal fourth quarter.

  • Ford CFO on supply-chain challenges, electric vehicle production

    Yahoo Finance anchor Brad Smith talks with Ford CFO John Lawler about the company's Ford+ plan, supply chain challenges, and production of electric vehicles.

  • Fed Chair Powell ‘wrapped the ribbon around’ slower rate hikes: Strategist

    Jamie Cox, Harris Financial Group Managing Partner, and Matt McCall, Stansberry Research Senior Technology Analyst, join Yahoo Finance Live to talk about technology and cybersecurity stocks ahead of expected retaliatory cyberattacks from Russia as well as the Fed's interest rate hike schedule.

  • Influencers with Andy Serwer: Bill Browder

    In this episode of Influencers, Andy is joined by Hermitage Capital Management CEO, Bill Browder, as they discuss possible consequences of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and why Browder says ‘there is no endgame’ for Vladimir Putin.

  • Cannabis producer Tilray to buy rival HEXO's debt of up to $211 million

    The deal gives HEXO more favourable debt repayment terms, potentially rescuing the company from years-long financial turmoil. U.S-listed shares in HEXO were about 17% higher in pre-market trading. "HEXO has endured a crippling overhang for the past twelve months, due to punitive redemptions and discounted dilutive financings, and we needed to solve this issue in order to make positive progress," said Mark Attanasio, chair of the HEXO's board.

  • This Undervalued Dividend Stock Is a Great Buy in the Market Sell-Off

    The sell-off in the stock market is creating some value opportunities for investors willing to start dipping their toes in the water.

  • Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors: Are You Entitled to Some Money?

    Pretty much everything in life costs money, including financial services. One mutual fund firm — Vanguard, already famous for its relatively low fees — is changing its expense ratios with the aim of returning a total of $1 billion in … Continue reading → The post Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors: Are You Entitled to Some Money? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 2 Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying and Analyst Support

    Every investor wants to cut through the noise, and clear away the static of the market signals, but there are thousands of companies trading on the markets, and they put out all sorts of signs regarding their health, viability, and potential for success. Top investors will learn how to cut through that confusion to find that stock that are flashing the right signs – and show the highest potential for gains going forward. A clear signal is needed, and one of the clearest is the pattern of insider