Is it Still Safe to Invest in Activision Blizzard (ATVI)?

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·4 min read

Cooper Investors, an investment management firm, published its “Cooper Investors Global Equities Fund (Hedged)” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the rolling three months to one year, the Fund returned 5.7% and 28.24% respectively, while its benchmark, by comparison, returned -0.42% and 26.57% over the same period. You can take a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings to have an idea about their best picks for 2021.

Cooper Investors, in its Q3 2021 investor letter, mentioned Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) and discussed its stance on the firm. Activision Blizzard, Inc. is a Santa Monica, California-based video game holding company with a $60 billion market capitalization. ATVI delivered a -16.88% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by -5.81%. The stock closed at $76.40 per share on October 19, 2021.

Here is what Cooper Investors has to say about Activision Blizzard, Inc. in its Q3 2021 investor letter:

"In late July the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing filed a complaint against Activision Blizzard. Based on a two-year investigation, it accused the company of failing to comply with the state’s workplace protection laws. Specifically: the unfair treatment of women including the lack of women in leadership positions, the difficulties they have faced in gaining promotions and discrepancy in pay. The suit also described Activision Blizzard’s culture as a “breeding ground” for harassment against women. The US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission also launched a lawsuit against the company along similar grounds.

Our investment in Activision Blizzard is predicated on an attractive industry backdrop for video game publishers, with positive trends for the owners of the best intellectual property as they monetise their content across multiple vectors (console/PC, mobile, Free to Play, Live Services etc.). It is our belief that they are the owners of the best portfolio of IP in gaming, and their strategy to focus resource here would lead to a significant increase in free cash flow generation over the coming years.

However, this is a moot point if the company is culturally unsound. Attractive financial outcomes cannot persist without the company culture necessary to support them. Further, Cooper Investors’ Responsible Investing framework codifies our belief that financial or shareholder outcomes, whilst important, are not the solitary performance indicator of a company."

Based on our calculations, Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) was not able to clinch a spot in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. ATVI was in 78 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first half of 2021, compared to 76 funds in the previous quarter. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) delivered a -15.19% return in the past 3 months.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by 115 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter.

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, lithium mining is one of the fastest-growing industries right now, so we are checking out stock pitches like this emerging lithium stock. We go through lists like the 10 best EV stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our homepage.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Activision Says 40 Employees Disciplined Over Misconduct Scandal

    (Bloomberg) -- Activision Blizzard Inc. said more than 20 employees have “exited” and at least 20 others have received disciplinary action as part of an internal investigation into allegations of sexual harassment or misconduct over the past three months. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’

  • Activision Blizzard fired 20 employees following harassment claims

    The actions are based on an increase in number of reports ranging from years ago to the present, Activision said in a letter to employees. The owner of "Call of Duty" and "Candy Crush" franchises added it would expand its ethics and compliance team in order to create a "more accountable workplace and culture".

  • Activision Blizzard's bitter legal battle continues

    California's Department for Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) is countering Activision Blizzard's claims of ethics violations, stating that the embattled developer is attempting to "conjure a scandal" from mundane facts.Driving the news: Activision Blizzard filed an application this week for the lawsuit to "be put on pause" to investigate claims that DFEH lawyers committed ethical violations.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The issue is whether two of t

  • If You Invested $1000 in Activision Blizzard, Inc 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

    Holding on to popular or trending stocks for the long-term can make your portfolio a winner.

  • Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) closed at $78.08, marking a +1.17% move from the previous day.

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for monstrous free cash flow — why you should too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Here’s what legendary investor Bill Miller said in his final investment letter

    There's only one Bill Miller, the fund manager who famously beat the S&P 500 for 15 years in a row, through to 2005. Here is what he said in his final investment letter

  • Is Zillow’s plunging stock price a warning about the housing market?

    And what does it means for the future of the housing market?

  • Is a Surprise Coming for AT&T (T) This Earnings Season?

    AT&T (T) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • 20 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 20 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job. Whether you are a veteran dividend investor, or […]

  • 3 Reasons This Growth Stock Could Be a Monster

    If the future is anything like the past few years, then shareholders have plenty to be excited about.

  • 2 Stocks That Can Turn $500 Into $7,500 (Or More)

    The long-term average return for the S&P 500 has been about 11% per year, and that's through depressions and recessions, war and civil unrest. The beauty of stock investing is that you don't actually need to have a lot of money to get started and turn a small grubstake into a retirement nest egg. The gig economy is here to stay, and Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR) has become a key driver of its acceptance as an alternative income generating channel.

  • 2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy for the Long Haul

    The total cryptocurrency market cap has soared about 200% this year, hitting $2.5 trillion at the time this was written. Much of that growth has come from Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), which makes up about 45% of the market, according to Coinmarketcap.com. Launched in 2017, Cardano is a public blockchain platform that facilitates peer-to-peer transactions through its internal cryptocurrency called Ada.

  • Is U.S. inflation here to stay? Here’s what the marketplace sees for the next 10 years

    Maybe you didn’t know there was such a thing as the “break-even” inflation rate. What it is, and how it’s calculated.

  • These Cryptocurrencies Have Gained 5,000,000% to 7,700,000,000% Since Their Debuts

    While stocks don't outperform bonds, gold, or bank certificates of deposit every year, their average annual return has come in significantly higher than other asset classes over very long periods of time. The buzz surrounding digital currencies has taken on a life of its own. To begin with, the regulations surrounding cryptocurrencies, and the many exchanges that allow digital currency trading, are relatively minimal.

  • If You'd Invested $1,000 in Microsoft in 2014, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) went public in 1986, and investors who bought some shares of its IPO are sitting on some massive multibagger gains today. In fact, investors who invested $1,000 in Microsoft on Feb. 4, 2014 -- the day Satya Nadella succeeded Steve Ballmer as the tech giant's third CEO -- have watched that investment blossom to more than $8,400. Let's look back at how Microsoft became a growth stock again under Nadella's leadership.

  • 11 High Dividend Stocks Picked by Billionaire Gabelli

    In this article, we will take a look at billionaire Mario Gabelli’s 11 high dividend stock picks. You can skip our detailed analysis of Gabelli’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to the 5 High Dividend Stocks Picked by Billionaire Gabelli. Billionaire investor, financial analyst, and investment advisor Mario Gabelli is […]

  • Tesla Takes $51M Impairment Charge for Bitcoin Holdings in Third Quarter

    The electric car maker reported no new sales or purchases of bitcoin in the third quarter.

  • China Evergrande says $2.6 billion stake sale of property services unit falls through

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -China Evergrande Group said on Wednesday a deal to sell a 50.1% stake in its property services unit has fallen through, delivering a blow to embattled developer's hopes of avoiding a potentially disruptive default. If it had gone through, the deal with a unit of Hopson Development to sell half of Evergrande Property Services would have been worth HK$20.04 billion ($2.58 billion), Evergrande said. Evergrande, teetering on the brink of collapse with more than $300 billion in debt, was in talks to sell the stake in Evergrande Property Services to smaller rival Hopson Development Holdings for around HK$20 billion ($2.6 billion), sources have previously told Reuters.

  • 3 FAANG Stocks With 47% to 55% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Among Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet are a trio of stocks expected to head significantly higher over the next 12 months.