Is it Still Safe to Invest in Cisco Systems (CSCO)?

Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management firm, published its “Carillon Eagle Growth & Income Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The Carillon Family of Funds spans a range of investment objectives and asset classes designed for long-term investors. Along with the spike in oil prices, energy stocks performed best during the quarter, followed by more defensive and countercyclical sectors like utilities and consumer staples. The fund continues to see a somewhat balanced outlook for equity market returns. Try to spend some time taking a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings to be informed about their best picks for 2022.

In its Q1 2022 investor letter, Carillon Eagle Growth & Income Fund mentioned Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 1984, Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is a San Jose, California-based multinational technology conglomerate corporation with a $176.4 billion market capitalization. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) delivered a -32.78% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -20.43%. The stock closed at $42.60 per share on July 01, 2022.

Here is what Carillon Eagle Growth & Income Fund has to say about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in its Q1 2022 investor letter:

"Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) traded lower as investors weighed how supply chain concerns would impact sales growth. The company has been upgrading its switching and routing offerings, which should lead to strong demand as on-site locations upgrade infrastructure."

Cisco Systems CSCO headquarters tech san jose networking corporation

Katherine Welles / Shutterstock.com

Our calculations show that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) fell short and didn’t make it on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was in 66 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2022, compared to 57 funds in the previous quarter. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) delivered a -23.46% return in the past 3 months.

In June 2022, we also shared another hedge fund’s views on Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in another article. You can find other investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2022 Q1 page.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.