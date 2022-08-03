Is it Still Safe to Own Jackson Financial (JXN) Shares?

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·2 min read

Miller Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its “Miller Value Partners Income Strategy” second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The Miller Income Strategy lost 17.7% in the second quarter of 2022, underperforming the 10.0% decline for the ICE BofA US High Yield Index. Go over the fund’s top 5 positions to have a glimpse of its finest picks for 2022.

In its Q2 2022 investor letter, Miller Value Partners Income Strategy mentioned Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 2006, Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) is a Michigan-based insurance company with a $2.3 billion market capitalization. Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) delivered a 1.22% return and it closed at $27.35 per share on August 01, 2022.

Here is what Miller Value Partners Income Strategy has to say about Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) in its Q2 2022 investor letter:

"Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) fell 37.3% during the quarter. Jackson Financial reported 1Q22 revenue of $4.3 billion, -21.9% Y/Y, and adjusted operating earnings of $3.94 per diluted share, down from earnings of $6.01 per share in 1Q21, below analyst expectations for EPS of $4.72. The market appeared to worry most about a drawdown in risk-based capital, 70% of which came from one-time items or capital return. During the quarter, the company returned $192 million to shareholders through $140 million of share repurchases and $52 million in dividends, in-line with its FY22 capital return target of $425-525 million, or ~22.2% of the company’s market cap at the midpoint."

Billionaire Masayoshi Son’s Top 10 Stock Picks
Billionaire Masayoshi Son’s Top 10 Stock Picks

Pixabay/Public Domain

Our calculations show that Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) fell short and didn’t make it on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) was in 30 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2022, compared to 21 funds in the previous quarter. Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) delivered a -36.32% return in the past 3 months.

In May 2022, we also shared another hedge fund’s views on Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) in another article. You can find other investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2022 Q2 page.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • Is Home Point Capital (HMPT) a Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Miller Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its “Miller Value Partners Income Strategy” second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The Miller Income Strategy lost 17.7% in the second quarter of 2022, underperforming the 10.0% decline for the ICE BofA US High Yield Index. Go over the fund’s top 5 […]

  • Should You Still Consider Investing in TechnipFMC (FMC)?

    Miller Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its “Miller Value Partners Deep Value Strategy” second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The Deep Value Strategy had a very disappointing second quarter experiencing significant valuation contraction during the period. For the quarter, the Deep Value Strategy was down more than […]

  • Miller Value Partners’ Top Contributor: H&R Block (HRB)

    Miller Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its “Miller Value Partners Income Strategy” second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The Miller Income Strategy lost 17.7% in the second quarter of 2022, underperforming the 10.0% decline for the ICE BofA US High Yield Index. Go over the fund’s top 5 […]

  • Here’s Why You Should Consider Investing in The Buckle (BKE)

    Miller Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its “Miller Value Partners Income Strategy” second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The Miller Income Strategy lost 17.7% in the second quarter of 2022, underperforming the 10.0% decline for the ICE BofA US High Yield Index. Go over the fund’s top 5 […]

  • Is it Still Worthy to Invest in Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP)?

    Miller Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its “Miller Value Partners Income Strategy” second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The Miller Income Strategy lost 17.7% in the second quarter of 2022, underperforming the 10.0% decline for the ICE BofA US High Yield Index. Go over the fund’s top 5 […]

  • Should You Now Dispose Your Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Shares?

    Miller Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its “Miller Value Partners Income Strategy” second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The Miller Income Strategy lost 17.7% in the second quarter of 2022, underperforming the 10.0% decline for the ICE BofA US High Yield Index. Go over the fund’s top 5 […]

  • Michael Saylor steps down as MicroStrategy CEO, company takes $917 million charge on bitcoin

    MicroStrategy CEO and founder Michael Saylor said Tuesday he'll be moving into a new role with the company and focusing all is efforts on bitcoin-related initiatives.

  • Want to Beat the Dow Jones? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock

    This stock is beating the Dow over the past 10 years and can continue outperforming for the next decade and beyond.

  • Exxon Mobil Eyes Flat Production, Increased Dividends and Share Buybacks

    Despite Exxon Mobil’s pledge to return approximately $30 billion via share repurchases and a nearly equivalent amount via dividends in 2022, some analysts highlighted at least one issue with the oil major’s plans.

  • 5 REITs With Massive Dividend Yields

    Plenty of real estate investment trusts (REITs) pay dividends, but some of them have much higher yields than the rest. REITs are designed to appeal to income-oriented investors rather than those interested mainly in growth. Sometimes these types of investments deliver both, but the big dividends are usually the main attraction. REITs are organized to pay out most of their taxable income to investors in the form of dividends. Since they’re often able to raise rents on owned properties, many have

  • These 4 Companies Could Be the Next Stock-Split Stocks After Amazon, Alphabet, and Shopify

    Amazon and Alphabet split their shares 20-for-1, with Shopify enacting a 10-for-1 split. The following four high-flying stocks could be next to follow in their footsteps.

  • 3 Humbled Nasdaq Stocks Ready to Bounce Back

    Growth stocks took a beating over the past year or so, as rising interest rates and recession fears eliminated investor risk tolerance. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) was one of the darlings of the pandemic bull market. Its price-to-sales ratio peaked close to 35, and its forward  price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio swelled to 75.

  • Is a Surprise Coming for Enterprise (EPD) This Earnings Season?

    Enterprise (EPD) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • Occidental tops 2nd-qtr estimates, launches share buybacks

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Occidental Petroleum Corp on Tuesday capped a turnaround with a second-quarter profit that topped Wall Street estimates while slashing debt and launching a share buyback program on the back of strong oil and gas prices. Occidental has shed much of the debt it took on in 2019 to buy rival Anadarko Petroleum before the COVID-19 pandemic cratered oil demand. In the second quarter it paid down $4.8 billion in debt and launched a $3 billion share repurchase program.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Bursting with Long-Term Potential

    The stock market just posted its best month since November 2020 as investors shrug off high inflation and rising interest rates, and focus instead on an economic recovery. No one knows where the stock market or the economy could be headed in the coming quarters. Investing in equal parts of United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS), Watsco (NYSE: WSO), and Tronox (NYSE: TROX) gives an investor an average dividend yield of 3.2% and exposure to different industries in the industrial and material sectors.

  • Here Are Warren Buffett's Favorite High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A (NYSE: BRK-A) lists numerous dividend stocks among its holdings, with the highest-yielding companies returning at least 3%. These dividend-paying stocks have created over $680 billion in value for shareholders, who have seen a 20.1% average annual return on BRK’s Class A shares. Related: Like Dividends? Then You’ll Love These High-Yield Investments Of the nearly 50 stocks in Buffett’s portfolio, the four dividend-paying stocks that currently provi

  • History Says Apple Stock Could Have Another Monumental Month

    Seasonality is on the tech giant's side

  • Just How Rich Do You Have to Be to Need Wealth Management?

    Wealth managers help set and reach goals for financial needs. Here's a breakdown of wealth management services and examples of when you will need them.

  • Advanced Micro Devices Q2 Earnings Expected to Soar

    Our preview of the upcoming week's earnings reports includes Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Block (SQ) and DraftKings (DKNG).

  • Benzinga CEO Predicts $1B In Cannabis Deals Closing In Just 2 Days In September: Find Out Where And How!

    “We’ve run our numbers and estimate that roughly $1 billion in deals will be closed on September 13 and 14 in Chicago. You’ve never seen anything like this,” says Chief Zinger Jason Raznick, talking about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, taking place at the Palmer House Hotel. Raznick isn’t messing around. Billions of dollars in deals have been closed at the 14 prior Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conferences. But, how can $1 billion in deal volume happen in just two days in a capit