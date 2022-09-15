Info still scarce on birthday party shooting that wounded 5 people

Sep. 15—Four days after a birthday celebration on Paseo Feliz erupted in gunfire, information on the incident remained scarce.

Santa Fe police Lt. David Webb said the department had no further details Wednesday.

"We have no new information to release at this time," Webb wrote via email. "The case is ongoing and active."

Five people — two adults and three teenagers — were shot Sunday at about 12:30 a.m., police said in a news release that day. None of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries and were treated at local hospitals.

Police have not disclosed the precise location where the shooting took place, how many attendees were present or if any potential suspects had been identified.

On Monday, Webb said police believe the shooters were party attendees. He added officers and detectives processing the scene found weapons of three different calibers were discharged.

"We're looking for multiple people that discharged firearms that night," Webb said Monday. "It doesn't appear that those people showed up out of nowhere and started shooting."

Police ask anyone with information on the incident to contact Detective Javier Vigil at jjvigil1@santafenm.gov or call 505-955-5412.