Still a Sellers’ Market, Even as New Vehicle Sales Fall in the First Half of ‘22

Todd Lassa
·3 min read
Photo credit: Chevrolet
Photo credit: Chevrolet

  • General Motors returned to top of the sales list for the first half of 2022 after slipping behind Toyota for all of 2021 and the first quarter of this year.

  • Ford is expected to hold onto the third spot when it releases its sales figures after the July 4th weekend.

  • Across the board, sales are down more than 19% compared with the first half of 2021.

Car and light truck sales fell again in United States for the first half of 2022, with the computer chip shortage continuing to hamper the supply of most any model you try to purchase. Some automakers reported second-quarter sales figures and year-to-date totals on July 1, with others, including third-place Ford Motor Company, waiting until after the July 4 weekend. Automotive News says that when the dust settles, sales will be down more than 19% compared with the first half of 2021.

After slipping behind Toyota Motor North America in all of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022, General Motors has reclaimed first-place in sales, with second-quarter sales propelling it past its rival for the entire half-year, and says it’s delaying delivery to the second half on another 95,000 vehicles or so awaiting parts clogged in the supply chain. Ford Motor Company was expected to hold onto third place, according to Cox Automotive, which in late June lowered its auto sales expectations for the year. Cox now forecasts US sales for 2022 will total 14.4 million vehicles, down from its earlier forecast of 15.3 million vehicles.

Photo credit: Ford Motor Co.
Photo credit: Ford Motor Co.

That’s quite a “new normal” change from calendar sales of more than 17 million each year from 2015 to 2018, dropping to just under 17 million for 2019.

Compare the revised forecast with 2020, a year in which the first three months’ sales were close to the 17-million annual rate but fell to just 14.5 million annually by the end of the year. Even 2021 was better than 2022’s prospects, with 14.9 million sold (per statista.com).

This hasn’t hurt profits at major automakers, though. GM, for example, reported $36 billion in gross sales for the first quarter of ‘22, up from $32.5 billion for Q1 ‘21. Automakers are using up their valuable chips on higher-profit models first, and the average transaction price, which hovered around $38,000 before the pandemic is now above $46,000.

Inventories range from below 20-days’ supply at Kia and Honda (with Toyota just above 20 days) to 75 days’ supply at Volvo and about 76 days at Ram dealers, nearly the old normal of 80 days’ supply and well above the current industry average of about 35 days.

Photo credit: Kia
Photo credit: Kia

Stellantis has done a good job of managing the chip shortage among its most popular models, says Cox Automotive Executive Analyst Michelle Krebs. But as gasoline hovers around $5 per gallon and diesel sells for $6-plus, it might be a good time for Stellantis to divert some chips away from Ram.

“We are seeing shoppers looking at all things smaller—smaller trucks, smaller SUVs, and smaller cars,” Krebs says. Meanwhile, EV sales reached 5.3% market share in the first quarter, she said, and it’s expected to remain at least at 5% for the year. Compare that with 2020, when EVs accounted for a then-record 1.8%, according to IHS Market.

Here’s a snapshot of first-half 2022 sales for the 10 largest automakers in the U.S.:

Photo credit: Hearst Owned
Photo credit: Hearst Owned

Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Recommended Stories

  • Tata Motors aims to sell 50,000 EVs in this fiscal yr

    Tata Motors aims to sell about 50,000 electric vehicles (EVs) in the fiscal year to March 31, and double that in the 2023/24 period, Chairman N Chandrasekaran told a shareholders' meeting on Monday. In 2021/22, Tata Motors sold 19,105 EVs, a growth of 353% from the previous fiscal year. Electrification is the cornerstone of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's climate change and carbon reduction agenda and EVs are seen as a way to help India to cut its oil import bill and reduce pollution in major cities.

  • German road traffic agency says 59,000 Tesla vehicles have software glitch

    Germany's road traffic agency said it was recalling Tesla models Y and 3 because of a fault in the automatic emergency call system that affects 59,000 vehicles globally. The KBA watchdog said on its website dated June 29 that a software flaw was causing a breakdown of the eCall, which is designed to automatically contact emergency responders in the event of a serious accident. German regional broadcaster Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg, which serves the region that is home to Tesla's German model Y and battery production site near Berlin, first reported the recall on Saturday.

  • Airline SAS says survival at stake as pilot strike grounds flights

    STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Wage talks between Scandinavian airline SAS and its pilots collapsed on Monday, triggering a strike that puts the future of the carrier at risk and adds to travel chaos across Europe as the peak summer vacation period begins. A strike could cost SAS nearly 100 million Swedish crowns ($10 million) per day, Sydbank analyst Jacob Pedersen calculated, and the company's future ticket sales will suffer. Shares in SAS were down 4.7% by 1511 GMT.

  • Wimbledon: Taylor Fritz ends U.S. men major quarterfinal drought; Nick Kyrgios escapes

    Taylor Fritz became the first U.S. man to make a major quarterfinal since the January 2020 Australian Open, reaching the last eight at Wimbledon.

  • Algeria Says It’s Agreed Hike in Gas Prices With Three Partners

    (Bloomberg) -- Algeria said it reached a deal with three “partners” to increase prices of its natural gas exports, as Europe races to boost supplies from the North African country.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russian CutIran Slashes Cost of Its Oil to Compete With Russia in

  • Brain scans can predict political leanings, research shows

    MRI scans of human brain activity have been shown to accurately predict propensity towards liberal or conservative viewpoints, according to a press release on Science Daily on July 2 showcasing a study conducted by Ohio State University.

  • Texas receives On3 prediction for four-star DL Hunter Osborne

    In the On3 consensus, he ranks as the No. 12 defensive lineman.

  • Montana man who cheated Cedar Rapids Derecho victim out of over $15,000 sentenced

    Montana man William Allen Hulburt Jr, 57 from Belgrade, Mont., was sentenced June 30 after pleading guilty to one count of mail fraud on Feb. 23, 2022.

  • Three people shot dead in Copenhagen mall

    STORY: The attack rocked Denmark at the end of an otherwise joyful week, just after it hosted the first three stages of the Tour de France cycle race. The event had sent hundreds of thousands of cheering Danes into the streets across the country."We have a situation in which we have three people killed. A man in his forties and two young people," Chief Police Inspector Soren Thomassen said to a news conference following the incident. "We have several injured - but three injured are in a critical situation.""Denmark was hit by a cruel attack on Sunday night. Several were killed. Even more wounded. Innocent families shopping or eating out. Children, adolescents and adults," Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said in a statement late on Sunday. "Our beautiful and usually so safe capital was changed in a split second," she said. "I want to encourage the Danes to stand together and support each other in this difficult time."

  • Wildfire rages north of Athens, one town evacuated

    A large wildfire raged out of control north of Athens on Monday, prompting authorities to order the evacuation of a nearby coastal town as a precaution. Strong winds fanned the flames in the area of Schimatari, about 50 km (30 miles) outside the capital amid soaring temperatures. Officials urged residents to leave the town of Dilesi and halted a local train service as more than 100 firefighters, backed by four aircraft and two helicopters, battled the blaze.

  • Police shooting video released

    Newly released video appears to shows police in Akron, Ohio, shooting and killing an unarmed black driver after a brief chase. ABC News’ Mona Koasr Abdi has the response from the victim’s family.

  • EasyJet flight to Menorca intercepted after British teenager ‘made false bomb threat’

    An easyJet flight from London to Menorca was intercepted by a Spanish fighter jet on Sunday after a British teenager on board allegedly made a false bomb threat on social media.

  • Rising Gas Prices: The True Cost of Going Electric

    Here's a rundown of costs involved so you can make the best decision when buying an electric car.

  • In Case You Are Craving An Iced Coffee, Here's Starbucks' 4th of July Hours

    If you are wondering if Starbucks is open on the 4th of July, we are sharing the coffee chain's store hours so you can grab your iced latte!

  • U.S.: Israeli military gunfire likely killed Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh

    U.S.: Israeli military gunfire likely killed Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh

  • Bay Area's best school districts

    Niche has listed the Bay Area's best school districts.

  • Let's Shine a Light on Lucid Motors as It Slides Downhill

    Lucid Motors has seen its market cap slashed and investors hitting the brakes on speculative electric vehicle stocks that had been riding high before the bear market. At its peak in November, Lucid's market cap was over $80 billion. Bear markets, after all, have a way of bursting asset bubbles and cleaning the froth from risky stocks.

  • Credit bureaus changing how they report medical debt

    Credit bureaus changing how they report medical debt

  • Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food Stamps in the Midwest

    The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program -- now known as SNAP and formerly called food stamps -- gives low-income residents help to purchase nutritious foods in states across the country. While...

  • The Earth’s magnetic poles (probably) aren’t about to flip, scientists say

    The Earth’s geomagnetic field, which scientists have been warning about for hundreds of years, isn’t about to suddenly flip over after all, according to a new