You can still shop some of the best Amazon Prime Day fashion and luggage deals

Score the best fashion deals this Amazon Prime Day 2022

Ready to still save big in style? Amazon Prime Day 2022 has ended, but many amazing deals are still available! If you are ready to fill your cart (and closet) with the best fashion and luggage deals, we found tons of post Amazon Prime Day clothing, pajamas, athleisure, shoe, accessory, shapewear and luggage deals from fan-favorite brands like Adidas, Crocs, Samsonite, Levi's and more.

Shop Amazon Prime Day fashion deals

Whether you’re looking to stock up on summer staples or finally snag that designer brand for less, we’ve rounded up tons of Amazon Prime Day fashion deals that are still available today. Here’s everything you need to know about the best clothing and luggage sales happening after Prime Day 2022 has officially ended.

The top 10 Prime Day fashion deals you can shop

Here are our top ten favorite Prime Day deals you can still shop right now, including colorful Crocs, a classic pair of Ray-Bans and one of the best T-shirt bras we’ve tested. Plus, score major savings on the viral "Amazon coat" from Orolay, which our tester—and Oprah—loves.

Women's clothing and athleisure Amazon Prime Day deals

From discounted denim to luxe loungewear sets and athleisure must-haves, find your new go-to styles among the best women's clothing Amazon Prime Day deals.

Women's swimwear Amazon Prime Day deals

Splash your way into stylish savings with some of the most flattering and best-selling swimsuits on sale now for Amazon Prime Day!

Women's intimates, pajamas and shapewear Amazon Prime Day deals

Here you'll find the best Amazon Prime Day deals on bras, underwear, intimates and shapewear from top brands like Bali, Calvin Klein and Thinx. Plus, one of the best T-shirt bras we’ve tested.

Men's clothing Amazon Prime Day deals

Whether you’re hitting the beach, gym or office, refresh your closet for summer and beyond with these Amazon Prime Day deals on men's clothing and everyday essentials.

Luggage Amazon Prime Day deals

Stock up on top-rated luggage and travel essentials during Amazon Prime Day, with deals on duffels and spinner suitcases that put a stylish spin on traditional travel bags.

Shoe Amazon Prime Day deals

Score a fresh pair of kicks on sale during Amazon Prime Day 2022 including cult-favorite styles from Adidas, Crocs and New Balance.

Accessory Amazon Prime Day deals

Score stylish handbags, shades, hats and jewelry on sale during Amazon Prime Day 2022. Plus, save $120 on the best smartwatch we've ever tested.

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is the—ahem—prime time to score discounts on Amazon. The annual two-day sale includes major price cuts on popular items from major retailers and small businesses alike. With new deals dropping regularly during the 48-hour sales event—across all categories from home and tech to fashion and luggage—there are plenty of ways to save.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon Prime Day 2022 started July 12 and ended yesterday, July 13. We saw tons of prices slashed in the weeks leading up to Prime Day 2022 and will continue monitoring all of the deals.

What fashion deals can we expect during Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Start making space in your closet. During Amazon Prime Day 2021, we saw insane deals on top brands like Adidas, Crocs, Calvin Klein and Samsonite, in addition to major markdowns on Amazon’s in-house fashion brands. Amazon Prime Day fashion and luggage deals are going fast, so be sure to grab them before they're gone!

Do I need to be a Prime member to shop on Amazon Prime Day?

Yes. Amazon’s Prime Day deals are exclusive to Prime members. If you’re not already a member, sign up today to earn access to the Prime Day savings, plus plenty of everyday perks including Prime Try Before You Buy for clothing shopping. New members receive a 30-day free trial.

If you’re not a Prime member, there are plenty of competing Prime Day sales to peruse. Amazon’s competitors—including Nordstrom, Kate Spade, Walmart and more—are currently running sales to rival Prime Day.

