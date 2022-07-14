You can still shop some of the best Amazon Prime Day fashion and luggage deals
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.
Ready to still save big in style? Amazon Prime Day 2022 has ended, but many amazing deals are still available! If you are ready to fill your cart (and closet) with the best fashion and luggage deals, we found tons of post Amazon Prime Day clothing, pajamas, athleisure, shoe, accessory, shapewear and luggage deals from fan-favorite brands like Adidas, Crocs, Samsonite, Levi's and more.
Shop Amazon Prime Day fashion deals
There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.
Whether you’re looking to stock up on summer staples or finally snag that designer brand for less, we’ve rounded up tons of Amazon Prime Day fashion deals that are still available today. Here’s everything you need to know about the best clothing and luggage sales happening after Prime Day 2022 has officially ended.
► Amazon Prime Day 2022 is here: Shop the 160+ best Amazon Prime Day deals right now
► Here's every store running competing Prime Day sales: Shop the best deals from Target, Best Buy, Walmart and more
The top 10 Prime Day fashion deals you can shop
Here are our top ten favorite Prime Day deals you can still shop right now, including colorful Crocs, a classic pair of Ray-Bans and one of the best T-shirt bras we’ve tested. Plus, score major savings on the viral "Amazon coat" from Orolay, which our tester—and Oprah—loves.
Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket for $88.49 (Save $71.50)
Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer Sunglasses for $114.10 (Save $48.90)
Samsonite Winfield 3 DLX Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners, 3-piece set for $319.99 (Save $459.98)
Alo Yoga Women's High Waist Moto Legging from $60 (Save $58)
Miraclesuit Women’s Swimwear Wrapsody Tummy Control Soft Cup One Piece Swimsuit for $78.38 (Save $99.62)
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic 3-Piece Lounge Set for $42.40 (Save $122.60)
Calvin Klein Perfectly Fit Lightly Lined T-Shirt Bra with Memory Touch for $19.99 (Save up to $26.01)
Vera Bradley Women's Cotton Large Travel Duffel Bag for $52.63 (Save $67.37)
Lacoste Men’s Short Sleeve L.12.12 Pique Polo Shirt for $57.99 (Save $37)
Women's clothing and athleisure Amazon Prime Day deals
From discounted denim to luxe loungewear sets and athleisure must-haves, find your new go-to styles among the best women's clothing Amazon Prime Day deals.
Adidas by Stella McCartney Women’s Running Shorts for $45 (Save $35)
Alo Yoga Women's High Waist Moto Legging from $60 (Save $58)
Alo Yoga Women’s High Waist Airbrush Leggings for $70 (Save $12)
Amazon Essentials Women’s Studio Terry Fleece Romper from $17.40 (Save $9.50)
Amazon Essentials Women’s Plus Size Short-Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt for $10.40 (Save $4.50)
Amazon Essentials Women’s Plus Size Tech Stretch Racerback Tank Top for $12.50 (Save $5.40)
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic 3-Piece Lounge Set for $42 (Save $122)
Blooming Jelly Quick-Dry Women's Running Shorts for $25 (Save $5)
Champion Women's Authentic 7/8 Tight Leggings for $19.94 (Save $15.06)
Champion Women’s Authentic Plus Size Bike Short for $18.00 (Save $12)
Columbia Women's Switchback Iii Jacket from $32.79 (Save up to 33%)
The Drop Women's Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress for $41.90 (Save $18)
Dolly Parton Country Music Legend T-Shirt for $10.99 (Save $14)
Elton John Bennie & The Jets Tie Dye T-Shirt for $28 (Save $7)
Levi's Women's 501 Original Shorts from $23.74 (Save up to $35.76)
Marmot Women's Precip Waterproof Rain Jacket for $63 (Save $37)
Nautica Breton Stripes Sleeveless V-Neck Stretch Cotton Polo Dress for $24.49 (Save $10.50)
Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket for $88.49 (Save $71.50)
RioRia Women's Sexy Sleeveless Racer Back Halter for $21 (Save $14)
Rolling Stones Official Script T-Shirt for $10.99 (Save $12)
Skechers Women’s GO Walk High Waisted Legging from $14.70 (Save up to 59%)
Women’s Queen “You’re My Best Friend” Crop Tee for $20.00 (Save $5.00)
Women's swimwear Amazon Prime Day deals
Splash your way into stylish savings with some of the most flattering and best-selling swimsuits on sale now for Amazon Prime Day!
Calvin Klein Women’s Pleated One Piece Swimsuit (Save up to 55%)
Cupshe Women's One Piece Swimsuit Wrap for $23.09 (Save $9.90)
Hilor Women’s One Piece Swimwear Front Crossover Swimsuits Hollow Bathing Suits Monokinis for $35.99 (Save $9), Save another 15% with on-page coupon
La Blanca Women’s Island Goddess Multi-Strap Cross Back One Piece Swimsuit (Save up to 60%)
Miraclesuit Women’s Swimwear Wrapsody Tummy Control Soft Cup One Piece Swimsuit for $78.38 (Save $99.62)
Tempt Me Women One Piece Plunge V-Neck Monokini for $22 (Save $14)
Tempt Me Women Two Piece Vintage Swimsuit Retro Halter for $23 (Save $13)
Women's intimates, pajamas and shapewear Amazon Prime Day deals
Here you'll find the best Amazon Prime Day deals on bras, underwear, intimates and shapewear from top brands like Bali, Calvin Klein and Thinx. Plus, one of the best T-shirt bras we’ve tested.
Bali Women’s Jacquard Mesh Tummy Panel Firm Control Shapewear Brief 2-Pack Fajas for $22.05 (Save $14.95)
Calvin Klein Perfectly Fit Lightly Lined T-Shirt Bra with Memory Touch for $30.59 (Save $15.41)
Calvin Klein Women’s Modern Cotton Unlined Wireless Bralette for $18.62 (Save $9.38)
Champion The Infinity Racerback Sports Bra for $13.63 (Save $11.37)
Fruit of the Loom Women’s Short Sleeve Tee and Pant 2 Piece Sleep Set for $20 (Save $13)
Glamorise Women’s Elite Performance No-Bounce Cami Wirefree Sports Bra from $27.20 (Save 35%)
Joyshaper Women’s Cami Shaper Tummy Control Padded Bra for $12 (Save $5)
Shapermint High Waisted Body Shaper Boyshorts Tummy Control Waist Slimming and Back Smoothing Shapewear for $20 (Save $33)
The Gym People Women’s Longline Sports Bra from $15.39 (Save up to $6.60)
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Short Sleeve Pajama Set for $22 (Save $12)
True & Co Women’s True Body Triangle Lace Racerback Bra from $35.90 (Save up to 31%)
Men's clothing Amazon Prime Day deals
Whether you’re hitting the beach, gym or office, refresh your closet for summer and beyond with these Amazon Prime Day deals on men's clothing and everyday essentials.
2(X)IST Mens Essential Cotton Square Cut Tank 2-Pack for $17.28 (Save $18.72)
Amazon Essentials Men’s Straight-Fit Woven Pajama Pant for $8.52 (Save $4.98)
Calvin Klein Men's Cotton Classics Multipack Knit Boxers for $21 (Save $12)
Champion Men's Everyday Fitted Ankle Pants for $13.64 (Save up to 55%)
David Archy Men’s Cotton Raglan Sleepwear Long Sleeve Top & Bottom Pajama Lounge Set for $30.79 (Save $15.20)
Dockers Men’s Ultimate Straight Fit Supreme Flex Shorts for $18.04 (Save $16.95)
Fruit of the Loom Men’s Premium Tag-Free Cotton Undershirts (Regular and Big & Tall) for $16.24 (Save $13.76)
Goodthreads Men’s Slim-Fit 7” Pull-On Comfort Stretch Canvas Short for $18.80 (Save $8.10)
Hugo Boss Men’s 3-Pack Stretch Cotton Regular Fit Trunks for $25.02 (Save $15.98)
Lacoste Men’s Short Sleeve L.12.12 Pique Polo Shirt for $57.99 (Save $37)
Levi's Men's 505 Regular Fit Jeans from $24.84 (Save up to $46.66)
MTV Retro Shape Design Logo Graphic T-Shirt for $10.99 (Save $9)
Men’s Notorious B.I.G. Big Baby T-Shirt for $14.95 (Save $15.05)
Metallica Men’s Now That We’re Dead Raglan Baseball Jersey for $28.00 (Save $7)
Saxx Men’s Underwear Boxer Briefs, Pack of 2 for $31.47 (Save $13.48)
Tommy Hilfiger Men’s Long Sleeve Stretch Oxford Button Down Shirt in Custom Fit for $46.22 (Save $23.28)
Under Armour Men’s Tech 2.0 1/2 Zip Long Sleeve from $19.99 (Save up to $20.01)
Van Heusen Men's Dress Shirt Regular Fit Poplin Solid (Save up to 51%)
Wrangler Authentic Men’s Classic 5-Pocket Regular Fit Flex Jean from $21.83 (Save $9.35)
Luggage Amazon Prime Day deals
Stock up on top-rated luggage and travel essentials during Amazon Prime Day, with deals on duffels and spinner suitcases that put a stylish spin on traditional travel bags.
American Tourister Disney Hardside Luggage, Mickey Mouse Scribbler Multi-Face, 2-Piece Set for $210 (Save $210)
COOLIFE Luggage 3-Piece Set Suitcase Spinner Softshell for $168 (Save $42)
COOLIFE Luggage Suitcase Set Carry On ABS+PC Spinner Trolley for $168 (Save $132)
LEVEL8 Carry On Luggage Airline Approved, 20" for $126 (Save $31)
London Fog Chelsea Expandable Spinner Suitcase (Carry-on) for $105 (Save $275)
Samsonite Winfield 3 DLX Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners, 3-piece set for $320 (Save $460)
SHOWKOO Luggage Set Lightweight Clearance Expandable ABS Hardshell Durable Spinner Wheels 3 Piece Suitcase with TSA Lock for $151.99 (Save $38)
Vera Bradley Women's Cotton Large Travel Duffel Bag for $62.50 (Save $62.50)
Shoe Amazon Prime Day deals
Score a fresh pair of kicks on sale during Amazon Prime Day 2022 including cult-favorite styles from Adidas, Crocs and New Balance.
Amazon Essentials Women’s Two Strap Heeled Sandal for $18.10 (Save $7.80)
Circus by Sam Edelman Women's Celia Sandal for $44 (Save $21)
Crocs Unisex-Adult Crocband 3 Slide Sandals for $20.99 (Save $9)
Keds Women's Core Triple Kick Patent Sneaker for $47.96 (Save $12.04)
New Balance Women's 608 V5 Cross Trainer from $39.95 (Save up to $35.04)
Reebok Women’s Classic Harman Sneaker for $38.47 (Save $26.53)
Reebok Men’s Classic Renaissance Sneaker for $36.69 (Save $23.31)
Saucony Men's Core Peregrine 11 Trail Running Shoe from $74.39 (Save up to $45.61)
Superga Women’s 2705 Hi Top Tank Sneaker for $32.12 (Save $56.88)
The Drop Women’s Avery Square Toe Two Strap High Heeled Sandal for $34.90 (Save $15.00)
Accessory Amazon Prime Day deals
Score stylish handbags, shades, hats and jewelry on sale during Amazon Prime Day 2022. Plus, save $120 on the best smartwatch we've ever tested.
Aldo Women's Galilini Dome Satchel Handbag for $40 (Save $34)
Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS 45mm) smartwatch for $309 (Save $120)
Emporio Armani Men’s AR1846 Dress Brown Leather Watch for $112 (Save $133)
Fossil Gen 6 42mm Touchscreen Smartwatch for $198 (Save $101)
Michael Kors Women's Lady Nini Quartz Watch for $103 (Save $60)
Timberland Men's Leather RFID Blocking Passcase Security Wallet for $9 (Save $10)
Timberland Men’s 35mm Classic Jean Belt for $14 (Save $6.00)
Tommy Hilfiger Men’s Cotton Logo Adjustable Baseball Cap for $11 (Save $8)
Vera Bradley Cotton Multi-Compartment Shoulder Satchel Purse for $40 (Save $75)
Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide
All the best Amazon Prime Day deals: Shop all the best deals you can get today
Best Buy Amazon Prime Day sales: Epic deals on Apple, Samsung and LG
Lowe’s Amazon Prime Day sales: Score deals on appliances, tools and smart devices
Prime Day Amazon device deals: Smart speakers, TVs and security cameras
Prime Day tech deals: Shop the best tech deals on sale right now
Prime Day home and furniture deals: Save on Bissell, Sun Joe and iRobot
Prime Day kitchen deals: Huge discounts on GreenPan, Hestan and Misen
Prime Day TV deals: Top TV sales at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart
Samsung Amazon Prime Day sales: Discounts on Samsung smartphones, tablets and appliances
Target Amazon Prime Day sales: Save on KitchenAid, Ninja and Threshold at Target
Walmart Amazon Prime Day sales: Save big on Sony, Instant Pot and Shark
Wayfair Amazon Prime Day sales: Save on All-Clad, KitchenAid and more
What is Amazon Prime Day?
Prime Day is the—ahem—prime time to score discounts on Amazon. The annual two-day sale includes major price cuts on popular items from major retailers and small businesses alike. With new deals dropping regularly during the 48-hour sales event—across all categories from home and tech to fashion and luggage—there are plenty of ways to save.
When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?
Amazon Prime Day 2022 started July 12 and ended yesterday, July 13. We saw tons of prices slashed in the weeks leading up to Prime Day 2022 and will continue monitoring all of the deals.
What fashion deals can we expect during Amazon Prime Day 2022?
Start making space in your closet. During Amazon Prime Day 2021, we saw insane deals on top brands like Adidas, Crocs, Calvin Klein and Samsonite, in addition to major markdowns on Amazon’s in-house fashion brands. Amazon Prime Day fashion and luggage deals are going fast, so be sure to grab them before they're gone!
Do I need to be a Prime member to shop on Amazon Prime Day?
Yes. Amazon’s Prime Day deals are exclusive to Prime members. If you’re not already a member, sign up today to earn access to the Prime Day savings, plus plenty of everyday perks including Prime Try Before You Buy for clothing shopping. New members receive a 30-day free trial.
If you’re not a Prime member, there are plenty of competing Prime Day sales to peruse. Amazon’s competitors—including Nordstrom, Kate Spade, Walmart and more—are currently running sales to rival Prime Day.
Shop Amazon Prime Day fashion deals
Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.
The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.
Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.
This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 75+ Amazon Prime Day 2022 fashion, clothing and luggage deals to shop