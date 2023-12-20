Still shopping? Check our Columbus last-minute gift guide

Did you wait until the last minute to shop for those perfect Christmas gifts?

That’s okay. The Dispatch has you covered with gift guides, store recommendations and more to get you through the last minute shopping rush.

Local shopping districts

Not sure where to go? Browse the maze of bookshelves at The Book Loft in quaint German Village or head to the Short North for everything from jewelry to secondhand finds.

More: Want to shop local? Here's some of greater Columbus' best boutique areas

Shop local on a budget

A tighter budget doesn’t mean you can’t shop local. Where Ya Bin on Columbus' Northwest Side near Dublin features hidden treasures in dozens of blue bins.

The store sources its goods from retailer overstocks, liquidations and customer returns. It has nine locations across the country; its Columbus store opened in May.

More: 'It's addictive' Columbus bargain shoppers seek hidden treasures at bin stores

Local toy stores

From high quality wooden train sets and dolls imported from France at Dublin Toy Emporium to arts and crafts at Learning Express in Upper Arlington, Columbus has several locally owned toy stores to check out.

More: Looking for toys this holiday season? Columbus has locally owned stores for you

Restaurant gift cards

Play it safe with a gift card to a loved one’s favorite spot, or splurge on a new dining experience for your loved one. Check out our roundup of restaurants offering gift cards this holiday season.

More: Here are some of the Columbus restaurants serving up holiday gift cards

Columbus gift baskets

Want to show your Columbus pride? Handmade soap and fudge or local wine could do nicely as a last minute gift basket. Read on for more goodies perfect for a Columbus-themed basket.

More: Making a Buckeye gift basket? Shop 10 Columbus stores with unique Ohio holiday offerings

10 gifts for Ohioans

Got friends and family who are die-hard Buckeyes? Maybe consider the gift of Cincinnati-style chili or local beer for the Ohioans in your life residing in faraway Cleveland or Cincinatti. As an added bonus, all gifts are under $30.

More: 10 Ohio-themed gifts under $30 perfect for your holiday wish list

