'Still taking it a day at a time': Family has questions about crash that killed son

ORLANDO, Fla. - Elizabeth Scarborough is mourning the loss of her son Ian, who was killed in a crash earlier this month.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, Ian Scarborough hit a curb, lost control of his motorcycle, and went flying into traffic on November 3 at Winter Garden Vineland Road and Chase Avenue in Windermere.

Troopers say he was hit by a car and transported to the hospital where he died. That night, the hospital contacted his mother, who says it's a phone call she'll never forget.

"He told me he was involved in a motor vehicle accident and that he didn’t make it," said Elizabeth Scarborough. "They worked on him for an hour. He said he tried, but he couldn’t bring him back."

Ian was just 24-years-old. He had served in the United States Army and had been working as a manager at a car wash. He loved to spend time with his family. Now, his mother still cannot believe he's gone.

"We’re still taking it a day at a time. We haven’t touched his stuff. His towel still hanging, his bed untouched," said Scarborough. "We’re just waiting for him to come back even though he’s not going to."

His family has a lot of questions regarding the crash and what made him lose control of the motorcycle. They're asking anyone with information about what happened to come forward and contact Florida Highway Patrol.

"We really want to know what happened. It’s hard. We can’t rest. We’re constantly thinking about what went wrong," said Ian's aunt, Christina Langhorn.