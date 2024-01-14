There’s still some time to check out the 2024 Waikiki Festival

TechCrunch

Google pulled many crypto exchanges, including Binance and Kraken, from its Play Store in India on Saturday in what is the latest blow to the world's second largest internet market's already dwindling web3 dream. The ban comes two weeks after these global crypto exchanges were flagged for operating “illegally” in the South Asian market. Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), an Indian government agency that scrutinizes financial transactions, late last month issued show cause notices to nine crypto firms and alleged that they weren’t compliant with India’s anti-money laundering rules.