There Is Still Time - Customers Behind on Energy Bills Act Now to Prevent Disconnection

·4 min read

PSE&G resumes energy service disconnections on March 16

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG)

NEWARK, N.J., March 15, 2022 /3BL Media/ - The winter moratorium on utility disconnections for non-payment is scheduled to end on March 15, 2022. Beginning March 16, PSE&G will resume collection activities and service disconnections for customers with past due balances who have not applied for energy assistance or a PSE&G payment plan. Service disconnection for non-payment is always the last resort. Customers who are behind on their bills need to act now to protect their energy service from disconnection.

"We never want to turn off a customer's electric or gas service for any reason, and we understand the enormous financial distress the pandemic has caused so many," said Jane Bergen, director of billing for PSE&G Customer Care. "We are ready and willing to work with customers who have fallen behind. We are offering more flexible payment arrangements.”

If you are at risk of service disconnection, contact PSE&G immediately to set up a deferred payment arrangement. Visit: pseg.com/MyAccount or call 800-357-2262. This action will protect your energy service from being disconnected. If you have recently applied for New Jersey's energy payment assistance programs, customers must inform PSE&G that you have recently applied by emailing vouchers@pseg.com and provide the following information: account number, name of the assistance program to which you applied and how you applied and either the confirmation number or the name of the social services agency. This will protect your account from disconnection for 90 days while the applications are processed.

"For the past two years, PSE&G has been raising awareness about energy payment assistance, partnering with social service agencies, educating customers and offering support to ensure our customers take full advantage of the financial assistant programs available to them," Bergen said. "We're slowly starting to see our customers take action to protect their energy service from disconnection and apply for financial assistance."

Customers are beginning to take action: In the past month, calls to PSE&G's customer service line and visits to customer service centers have increased significantly. In anticipation of the increased call volume, the utility plans to double the number of agents available to support customers on the phone. And this week, we have opened all of our customer service centers to offer customers in-person personal assistance. The most efficient way to sign up for a DPA, is to us PSE&G’s website and log into pseg.com/MyAccount.

Don’t be a scam victim: Utility scams are a real threat to our customers. Impostors will use the resumption of utility collection activities and contact PSE&G customers demanding immediate payment and threatening service disconnection. Learn more about protecting yourself against utility scams here: pseg.com/scamalert

Collections process: Before disconnecting a customer’s electric or natural gas service, a PSE&G representative will attempt to contact the customer of record to allow the customer to address their outstanding bill. If utility service is disconnected, PSE&G will leave a door hanger with information on how customers can address their outstanding balance to restore their service as quickly as possible.

Safety is our top priority: The disconnection of utility service for non-payment is upsetting and disruptive to everyone involved. Interfering with a utility worker while performing their job responsibilities is a crime. Under New Jersey's criminal code, utility workers are provided with the same enhanced protections as first responders. This special protection will automatically change a charge of simple assault against a utility worker to aggravated assault, which is an indictable crime.

Pandemic Utility Relief, Energy Assistance Programs:

Many customers may not be aware they could be eligible for pandemic relief or energy payment assistance programs as new funding has become available and program income eligibility has been expanded:

PSE&G Payment Arrangements: 800-357-2262 or pseg.com/HelpNow. PSE&G is offering flexible payment options and deferred payment arrangements (DPAs).

Universal Service Fund (USF): 800-510-3102 or energyassistance.nj.gov. USF includes an energy-debt forgiveness program called Fresh Start that can eliminate your past due balance. If you apply for USF, you are automatically enrolled in Fresh Start.

Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP): 800-510-3102 or energyassistance.nj.gov

Payment Assistance Gas and Electric (PAGE): 732-389-2204 or 732-982-8710 or njpoweron.org

NJ SHARES (NJS): 866-NJSHARES (657-4273) or njshares.org

New Jersey Lifeline: 800-792-9745 or aging.nj.gov

###

PSE&G

Public Service Electric & Gas Co. (PSE&G) is New Jersey’s oldest and largest gas and electric delivery public utility, serving three-quarters of the state’s population. PSE&G is the winner of the ReliabilityOne Award for superior electric system reliability in the Mid-Atlantic region. In 2020, PSE&G was named the most trusted combined gas & electric utility in the East Region, by the Cogent Syndicated Brand Trust Index. PSE&G is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PSEG) (NYSE:PEG), a diversified energy company. PSEG has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for North America for 14 consecutive years (www.pseg.com).

Visit PSEG at:www.pseg.comPSEG on FacebookPSEG on TwitterPSEG on LinkedInPSEG Energize!

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) on 3blmedia.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/there-is-still-time-customers-behind-on-energy-bills-act-now-to-prevent-disconnection-253362283

Recommended Stories

  • Pfizer expected to seek approval for fourth COVID vaccine dose for seniors

    Drug maker Pfizer is expected to request authorization this week for an additional COVID-19 booster dose for seniors, according to a person familiar with the matter.

  • Rivian Makes a Major Bet - Will It Pay Off?

    The young electric vehicle maker struggles to bounce back as questions mount over its ability to increase production rates.

  • Wendy's Follows McDonald's, Chipotle in Making a Big Move

    Fast-food chain Wendy's wants to do something that Chipotle has done but McDonald's has struggled with.

  • With Toyota as partner, Mazda hopes to jump-start U.S. market

    A decade after Mazda Motor's cars disappeared from Ford Motor's factory floors in Michigan, the Japanese automaker is once again building in the United States - this time with compatriot Toyota Motor. When the first Mazda CX-50 crossovers rolled off the assembly line at the joint Alabama plant in January, they were packed with efficiencies hammered out by the two automakers, both known for their cost-cutting smarts and manufacturing prowess. For Mazda, restarting local production with help from Toyota's deep local knowledge and reputation for reliability is the game-changer it hopes will jump-start sales in the world's second-biggest market.

  • Argentina halts export registration for soy oil, meal

    Argentina has halted registration of export sales of soy oil and meal, the South American country's government said in a statement on Sunday, drawing swift condemnation from the industry in the world's top exporter of processed soy products. The decision by Argentina, the top global exporter of both soybean meal and oil, will likely roil the world soy market, which has seen prices spike on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Oil suffers ‘spectacular’ collapse, enters bear market just 5 days after settling at nearly 14-year highs

    U.S. and global benchmark crude oil entered a bear market on Tuesday, just five trading days after they settled at their highest prices since 2008.

  • Rivian About to Make a Crucial Decision to Solve Its Big Problem

    It is an understatement to say that Rivian is going through a tough period. The young electric-vehicle manufacturer has just poured cold water on investors' hopes by announcing a pessimistic outlook for 2022. On the contrary, Rivian said it could produce as many as 50,000 vehicles at its site in Normal, Ill,, but would manufacture only half that number.

  • CVS creates confidential reporting avenue after firing employees over harassment

    CVS Health CEO Karen Lynch has announced plans to create a company Office of Workplace Assistance after revealing on Friday that a regional manager, as well as other employees who didn’t take sexual harassment allegations against him seriously enough, had been fired. The new function will help employees confidentially raise concerns about workplace behavior, Lynch told 450 senior leaders on a call. The 2021 incident that led to the firings involved two female employees in a New Jersey CVS store who said that the regional manager, who was in charge of hundreds of stores, had harassed or inappropriately touched them at work, The Wall Street Journal reported.

  • What Democrats don't get about gas prices

    None of the proposals for lowering oil and gas prices would address the economic fundamentals that dominate the US energy industry.

  • Airlines fight Calif. law that expands breaks for employees

    The airline industry is escalating its campaign against a California law that gives pilots and flight attendants who are based there more rest and meal breaks than they are guaranteed under federal regulations. The trade group wants the U.S. Supreme Court to strike down a 2021 appeals court ruling which held that California-based flight crews are covered by the state's requirement that workers be free from all job duties for 10 minutes every four hours and for a 30-minute meal break every five hours, even during flights. The ruling by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco came in a lawsuit filed by flight attendants for California-based Virgin America, which was bought by Alaska Airlines in 2016 and no longer exists.

  • Florida company sent H-2A workers elsewhere, abused them, underpaid them by $165,000

    The owners of an Avon Park harvesting business brought in H-2A visa workers purportedly for work in Florida, shipped them to Missouri instead, didn’t pay them or feed them properly and housed them in what was once a county jail, the U.S. Department of Labor announced.

  • Jaw-Dropping Stats About the State of Retirement in America

    Many Americans spend their lives working hard and dreaming of the day they can finally retire. But planning for retirement requires more than dreaming -- it means being strategic and focused on saving...

  • 2 Pros and 3 Cons of Working in Retirement

    If you're nearing retirement age, that may be a question you're asking. To help you decide if a working retirement is right for you, here are two pros and three cons you'll want to consider. Several studies show a connection between working at older ages and improved cognitive function.

  • Oil enters a bear market on China lockdowns, as OPEC leaves demand forecast ‘under assessment’

    Oil prices on Tuesday drop to levels not seen since the initial days of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and enter a bear market, marked by a more than 20% drop from their recent highs.

  • Oil Prices Drop Below $100 — Will Gas Prices Decrease Too?

    In late February -- as the world faced the prospect of Russia invading Ukraine -- oil prices rose to just under $100 a barrel. By March 7, 2022, Brent crude, the world oil benchmark, had reached...

  • Energy boss: US gas exports can 'easily' replace Russian

    The CEO of the largest natural gas company in the US says American exports to Europe can 'easily' replace Russian supply

  • Surging oil prices won't drive stagflation in the US but investors should focus on 'snapping up' quality stocks in 5 key sectors, Morgan Stanley says

    US gas prices have hit an average of $4.32 a gallon since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine at the end of February.

  • Carmakers: VW warns on war; COVID dogs Toyota

    STORY: Carmakers were already struggling with production problems. Now a mix of old and new worries may be about to make things a whole lot worse. Volkswagen said Tuesday (March 15) that the war in Ukraine had thrown its outlook for the year into doubt. It’s struggling with a lack of key parts called wiring harnesses that are normally made in the country. They bundle up the miles of cables that go into each car. Chief Executive Herbert Diess: "We receive wiring harnesses from the Ukraine from nine to 11 plants, of which nine are working on reduced capacity."The German giant says rising raw material costs will also drive up prices for both electric and conventional vehicles. Those comments came as similar factors drove Tesla to raise its prices for the second time in days. Meanwhile, Toyota is grappling with old foes. The Japanese firm said Tuesday that it would make extra cuts to production due to a shortage of computer chips. That came only days after it announced an expected reduction of up to 20% in domestic output over the April-June quarter. Toyota has also said it will stop production at a joint-venture plant in China due to new curbs related to the global health crisis. Carmakers around the world have been plagued by parts shortages, due to a mix of surging demand for electronics, and lockdown-related disruption to supply chains. Toyota, VW and other firms have now also had to shut plants in Russia due to the conflict in Ukraine.

  • 5 of the Biggest Product Recalls of All Time

    Product recalls are often a terrible situation for both consumers and companies to be in. While consumers are left with faulty -- or possibly fatal -- products, companies incur millions in costs...

  • Oil plunges over 6% on easing supply concerns, China COVID cases

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices tumbled more than 6% to their lowest in almost three weeks on Tuesday as supply disruption fears eased and surging COVID-19 cases in China spurred demand concerns. Brent futures plummeted $6.99, or 6.5%, to settle at $99.91 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $6.57, or 6.4%, to settle at $96.44 a barrel. The steep decline on Tuesday came as Russia said that it has received written guarantees it can carry out its work as a party to the Iran nuclear deal, suggesting that Moscow would allow a revival of the tattered 2015 pact to go forward.