Dec. 19—This Friday, Dec. 22, is the last day for the community to donate an unwrapped toy (valued at $8 or more) to help families in need this holiday season through local Cinergy Dine-In Cinemas.

In return, enjoy a $10 game card (at FEC locations) or a small popcorn at your local Cinergy Dine-In Cinemas, a news release said.

Cinergy is aligned with Odessa Toys for Cops and Midland Toys for Cops.