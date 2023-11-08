Still time to enter Hartshorne Veterans Day Parade

Nov. 8—Those who want to participate in Hartshorne's upcoming Third Annual Veterans Day Parade still have time to enter.

Parades entries are open through 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9, with "Peace, Not War," the theme for this year, said Aaron Williams, one of the parade organizers.

Anyone wanting to participate in the parade can contact Hartshorne City Hall at 918 297-2544. They can also come by the city offices at the corner of Tenth Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, which is what U.S. Highway 270 is called as it goes through Hartshorne.

"We're going to do a first, second and third place prize," Williams said. Prizes include $150 for first place; $75 for second and $50 for third.

A number of participants have already signed up to take part n the parade, which features floats, vehicles ranging from cars and trucks to ATVs, and even walkers.

"We're asking for people to wear red, white and blue," Williams said.

The city has another request of parade participants.

"We ask that those throwing candy have someone who is walking throw it," Williams said, with the safety of children along the parade route in mind.

"We don't want people throwing it from the trucks," he said.

Plans call for the parade to start on Penn Avenue at Eighth Street and then head east through downtown Hartshorne to Eleventh Street.

Parade entires already include the MOAB bomb from the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant, the Verner Family Clydesdales, and the Hartshorne Miners Marching Band, with the Choctaw Nation Honor Guard carrying the colors.

Also already signed up to take part in the parade are the Pride of McAlester Drum Line, District 11 Choctaw Princesses and Girl Scout Troop 104 of Eastern Oklahoma.

Another group signed up to participate are the Oklahoma Jeepers, a group of Jeep enthusiasts.

"We are having a lot of people," Williams said.

Free breakfasts are being offered to veterans through parade sponsors, at either The Ole Corral in Hartshorne or the Twins Cafe in Haileyville, he said.

Williams, who is the Public Works Authority Administrative Specialist for the city of Hartshorne, will emcee the parade, along with Haileyville Mayor Catherine Bailey, who is also a Hartshorne city employee.

"We want to invite and encourage people to attend," said Williams.