There’s Still Time for Your Small Business To Claim the Employee Retention Tax Credit

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
·2 min read
Alex Potemkin / Getty Images
Alex Potemkin / Getty Images

You might still have time to claim the Employee Retention Credit (ERC) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), which encourages businesses to keep employees on their payroll.

See: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job
Compare: 9 Best Small Business Ideas To Make Money From Home

The refundable tax credit was initially 50% of up to $10,000 in wages paid by an eligible employer whose business has been financially impacted by COVID-19, according to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). However, for 2021, the ERC was raised to 70% of the first $10,000 in wages per employee in each quarter of 2021, according to the Treasury Department. That means this credit is worth up to $7,000 per quarter and up to $28,000 per year, for each employee. If the amount of the tax credit for an employer is more than the amount of the employer’s share of those payroll taxes owed for a given quarter, the excess is refunded to them, the Treasury stated.

To receive the ERC, businesses must monetize the credit for every payroll period by filing a quarterly payroll tax return using Form 941, according to ERC Today. For example, if a business pays out $100,000 in payroll, they can expect a $70,000 credit.

ERC Today explained that despite the expiration date of October 1, 2021, you can still take advantage of the employee retention tax credits. If your business is eligible and you didn’t previously file for the credit, you may file for a retroactive refund. To do so, you will have to submit an Adjusted Employer’s Quarterly Federal Tax Return or Claim for Refund, Form 941-X. There is a three-year deadline from the date of your original filing.

In addition, eligibility is based on 2019 records. Businesses with 500 or fewer employees during 2019 may qualify, and gross receipts in 2020 or 2021 must be at least 20% lower per quarter than the same quarter in 2019.

Explore: 10 Best Small-Business Ideas With Low Overhead Costs
Find: Restaurants Get Creative With Selling Strategies as Food Costs Escalate

Businesses with 100 or fewer full-time employees may qualify for a 100% employee wage credit. This is applicable whether the business is open for business or subject to a shutdown order.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: There’s Still Time for Your Small Business To Claim the Employee Retention Tax Credit

Recommended Stories

  • Judge appointed by WA Gov. Inslee rules capital gains income tax unconstitutional

    The Internal Revenue Service and every other state in the country says a capital gains tax is an income tax | Guest Opinion

  • Man’s credit score ruined after he says bank declared he had 18 months of late payments on car

    Christian Friese said it was not until after he sold the 2019 Range Rover that he heard about the long list of alleged late payments.

  • 10 Genius Things Warren Buffett Says To Do With Your Money

    Warren Buffett is arguably the best-known, most-respected investor of all time. Buffett is also known for his folksy charm and his memorable quotes about the art of investing. Related: 11 Ways Warren...

  • Stacey Abrams reaches millionaire status before 2nd campaign

    When Democrat Stacey Abrams first ran for Georgia governor in 2018, her lackluster personal finances and a hefty bill from the IRS gave Republicans fodder to question how she could manage a state budget when she struggled with her own debts. Abrams now says she's worth $3.17 million, according to state disclosures filed in March. Since her 2018 defeat to Republican Brian Kemp, Abrams has become a leading voting rights activist.

  • Jim Cramer Advises Looking for Tomorrow’s Winners Among Q1’s Losers; Here Are 3 Stocks Analysts Like

    With Q1 behind us, it’s time to sit back and evaluate our situation. First off, the obvious – volatility ran higher in the first quarter of the year, fueled by multiple conflicting headwinds. Those include inflation, which is still rising; a global supply chain plagued with snarls; resurgent COVID outbreaks flaring up around the world; and Russia’s war against Ukraine, that is both Europe’s largest land conflict in three generations and a major disruptor of global food and oil markets (which bri

  • ‘A plan to protect any excess cash is vital.’ As inflation sits at a 40-year high, here’s who has ‘too much’ in savings right now

    As inflation hits a 40-year high, you may be asking yourself if you actually have too much money in your traditional savings account. Most people should set aside enough cash to cover about six months of living expenses, says Matthew Jenkins, certified financial planner at Noble Hill Planning. With that in mind, it may seem counterintuitive to keep an emergency stash of liquid cash within arm’s reach, but Lauren Anastasio, director of financial advice at Stash, the online financial platform, says inflation is your cash’s greatest enemy — but cash is still king in the short-term.

  • This Warren Buffett Stock Is Down 87% From Its High. Is It a Buy?

    Stocks sold off hard in March 2020, then followed that up with a huge bull run, as growth stocks led the way. One growth stock that has had its up and downs is StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE), the Brazilian fintech backed by Warren Buffett. StoneCo is a payment processor providing fintech solutions to Brazilian merchants so they can sell their products anywhere: in-store, online, or through cellphones.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The stock market can be a fickle place, as we’ve seen this year. Starting early in January, all the main indexes fell, in a broad-based sell-off caused, at least in part, by worries over inflation and the Federal Reserve’s decision to start raising interest rates in response. The promised end of the central bank’s long-standing easy money policy spooked investors. The currents shifted in mid-March, however, after the Fed pulled the trigger with a quarter-point rate hike. The collective mind calm

  • How to qualify for the student loan tax offset hardship refund

    Here's what you need to know.

  • U.S. stops Russian bond payments in bid to raise pressure on Moscow

    NEW YORK/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States stopped the Russian government on Monday from paying holders of its sovereign debt more than $600 million from reserves held at U.S. banks, in a move meant to ratchet up pressure on Moscow and eat into its holdings of dollars. Under sanctions put in place after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, foreign currency reserves held by the Russian central bank at U.S. financial institutions were frozen. But the Treasury Department had been allowing the Russian government to use those funds to make coupon payments on dollar-denominated sovereign debt on a case-by-case basis.

  • 1 Artificial Intelligence Growth Stock With Explosive Upside Potential

    Upstart is rapidly expanding into new lending markets that dwarf the potential of its humble beginnings, and it could lead to explosive growth in its stock price. Upstart, therefore, isn't constrained by the same burdensome regulations and capital requirements as most financial institutions. Upstart purchased software company Prodigy in 2021, which developed a sales platform for car dealerships.

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on These 2 Reliable Dividend Stocks

    There are a multiple headwinds buffeting the markets right now, pushing stocks, bonds, and commodities in various directions. Between stubbornly high inflation, the war in Ukraine, the persistence of COVID, and even the developing instability in Chinese real estate, the possible shocks that can hit the market are enough to make any investor’s head spin. They are also a strong inducement to start taking a defensive stance on an investment portfolio. At least, that’s the bottom line from Morgan St

  • How to Form an LLC for Real Estate Investing

    An LLC allows investors to buy and own real estate while protecting themselves from personal liability. This guide breaks down how and when to form an LLC.

  • Get ready for a ‘new world order’ that drives stocks and bonds: BlackRock

    It's time for investors to prepare for the end of an era of low rates and slow growth that ruled since the 2008 global financial crisis, says BlackRock's Tony DeSpirito.

  • Warren Buffett Has 66% of Berkshire Hathaway's Portfolio in Just 3 Stocks. Should You?

    It's a game of trade-offs, where the individual investor must decide which strategy and qualities matter most to them. Here's why the strategy makes sense and how Buffett's portfolio allocation could help you become a better investor. The compound annual growth rate of Berkshire Hathaway between 1965 and 2021 is a staggering 20.1% -- which is one of the best long-term track records out there.

  • Elon Musk Is Already Dropping Hints on His Plans for Twitter. So Much for ‘Passive.’

    SEC Chair Gensler says crypto markets should protect investors, Biden aims to ease supply-chain logjams with truckers, Exxon forecasts gains from rising oil prices and Russia costs, and other news to start your day.

  • Warren Buffett's Secret to Getting Rich Is Simpler Than You Think

    Warren Buffett is an investing legend. The CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) is a self-made man who was born in the teeth of the Great Depression, and his fortune is the product of brilliance, patience, and time. Buffett's most famous quote is probably the one telling investors to "be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful."

  • Cannabis ETFs Set to Soar on Passage of Legalization Bill

    Cannabis stocks are poised to surge further especially following the legislation passed by the House to legalize marijuana nationwide.

  • Should You Buy a House With a Small Down Payment? Here's What Suze Orman Thinks

    Orman has also advised that you put down 20% when possible to avoid private mortgage insurance (PMI). That said, while some lenders do allow even smaller down payments, this increases your risk -- and usually your upfront costs -- so you may want to avoid buying a home until you can come up with at least Orman's recommended 10%.

  • 10 Best Long-Term Dividend Stocks with Over 4% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 best long-term dividend stocks with over 4% yield. If you want to see some more stocks from this list, click 5 Best Long-Term Dividend Stocks with Over 4% Yield. Dividends are a reliable stream of passive income for investors, and they also offer greater returns than share price gains […]