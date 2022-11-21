‘He should still be here with us:’ Metro Atlanta father shot, killed while changing friend’s tire

Justin Wilfon
·2 min read

A metro Atlanta woman wants justice for her husband after he was shot and killed while trying to help a friend change a tire.

DeKalb County Police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that his suspected killer is still on the loose.

“He should still be here with us,” said Arista Pittman, the victim’s wife.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Pittman told us she’s devastated by the loss.

“There’s nothing bad to say about him,” said Pittman. “He’s loving and devoted. He loved his family. He loved his kids. He would do anything for anybody.”

On the morning of Nov. 9,  Pittman says her husband, 44-year-old Reginald McDonald, went to the Columbia Mill Apartments on Flat Shoals Road in DeKalb county to change a tire for a young woman — a woman who was like a stepdaughter to him from a previous relationship.

According to the incident report, that woman told police that shortly after McDonald arrived, her ex-girlfriend also arrived.

TRENDING STORIES:

She then says an argument ensued between her ex-girlfriend and McDonald, and after he went back to changing the tire, the woman told police her ex-girlfriend shot and killed him.

“He had nothing to do with their situation,” said Pittman. “He just came over there to give the girl a helping hand and because of that, his life was taken.”

More than a week later, DeKalb Police confirmed they’re still looking for the woman they believe was the shooter, Zarmayah Tyson.

“I just want to see her caught,” said Pittman. “We need justice.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Pittman told me her husband leaves behind a heartbroken family, including the couple’s 2-year-old son.

“I didn’t know how to feel.  I just know that it felt like my heart was coming out of my chest,” said Pittman.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Recommended Stories

  • Dash cam video shows struggle before deputy shot and killed Derrick Kittling of Alexandria

    Louisiana State Police released the video during a news conference Sunday at Troop E headquarters in Alexandria.

  • 3 sentenced for part in illegal drug ring that distributed methamphetamine in Georgia

    Three people involved in an illegal drug ring that distributed methamphetamine in southwest Georgia were sentenced to prison on Friday, according to the Georgia Department of Justice.

  • Edel SE KGaA's (ETR:EDL) investors will be pleased with their solid 162% return over the last three years

    The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put...

  • Gillingham and Shaftesbury Show to become two-day event

    The show's organisers say the extension will make the running of the event more cost effective.

  • Schiff contends Republican House majority will 'be chaos' with a 'very weak leader'

    Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., the chair of the House Intelligence Committee, on Sunday said he expects the incoming Republican majority will give in to its "lowest common denominator" members by pursuing decisions like removing him from his committee assignments. In an appearance on ABC's "This Week" Schiff was asked by co-anchor Jonathon Karl about GOP leader Kevin McCarthy's promise to kick Schiff off the intelligence committee, to which Schiff responded that he thinks McCarthy will follow the lead of hardline lawmakers like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga.

  • ‘This can’t keep happening.’ Family calls for justice in Nicholasville police shooting

    “We really want to focus on mental health. In this community, it is overlooked quite a bit; not only being a man, but being a man of color,” said Desman LaDuke’s cousin, Kahnan Leslie.

  • Here's What's Happening With All The Cheating Rumors Surrounding SK And Raven From "Love Is Blind"

    "When your ex takes you to Europe and talks about getting back together, but on the trip you find out he has a 'fiancé' from a reality show he did on Netflix but then he tells you it's all fake and for the money."View Entire Post ›

  • Jalen Hurts' late TD run gives Eagles 17-16 win over Colts

    When Jalen Hurts saw the middle of the field open up, he tucked the ball and ran. A few minutes later, the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl quest was back in high gear, too. Six days after Philly lost its first game of the season, Hurts scored on an 8-yard touchdown run with 1:20 to play, and the Eagles rallied for a 17-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

  • Cowboys crush Vikings' 7-game win streak with 40-3 romp

    The Dallas Cowboys had some hard conversations with each other after their collapse last week at Green Bay. Tony Pollard had two touchdown catches with a career-high 189 yards from scrimmage, and the Cowboys sacked Kirk Cousins a career-most seven times Sunday in a 40-3 victory over the Vikings. “We kind of found our formula, just running the ball, pounding the defense, dominating on all phases of the game,” Pollard said.

  • Colorado Springs community mourns Club Q shooting victims: 'We all feel shock and grief'

    Mourners left flowers and signs in a memorial to the victims after a gunman opened fire in the Colorado Springs, Colorado, club, killing 5 Saturday.

  • EXPLAINER: Islam's ban on alcohol and how it's applied

    Just two days before the World Cup opener, host nation Qatar banned the sale of beer at stadiums in a sudden U-turn that was criticized by some and welcomed by others. Alcohol consumption, impermissible in Islam, is one of the areas where the country has been attempting to strike a delicate balance. Drinking alcohol is considered haram, or forbidden, in Islam.

  • S.Korea examines exchange native tokens after FTX meltdown

    S.Korean authorities are looking into self-issued cryptocurrencies that may exist within local exchanges following FTX.com’s FTT-led liquidity crisis.

  • California elementary school to allow 'After School Satan Club'

    The Satanic Temple's after school program has existed for around ten years and stresses that it aims to promote critical thinking, not conversion to Satanism.

  • One arrested in connection with Martha’s Vineyard gunpoint bank robbery

    For two days, federal, state and local law enforcement had been searching for the three men that allegedly tied the employees of a Rockland Trust branch at gunpoint before fleeing with thousands in cash.

  • Kelce scores 3 touchdowns, Chiefs rally past Chargers 30-27

    Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce ended up putting on a performance that made The Fonz proud. Mahomes connected with Kelce for three touchdowns — including the go-ahead score with 31 seconds remaining — as the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes met Emmy Award-winning actor Henry Winkler before the game.

  • 9 Best Dollar Tree Items To Buy Now To Prepare for Winter

    Dollar Tree may be the place you only go for quick and affordable party or cleaning supplies, but you'd be amazed at the breadth of items the discount store offers each season. Though we're still...

  • Sweden’s Housing Market Rout Deepens in Showcase for World

    (Bloomberg) -- Sweden’s home-price decline accelerated in October, as the Nordic country gripped by the most severe housing slump in three decades shows what may lie ahead for many other developed economies. Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionWall Street’s Chorus of Buy China Calls Is Getting LouderTrump Cites Twitter ‘

  • Red Cross: Afghans will struggle for their lives this winter

    More Afghans will be struggling for survival as living conditions deteriorate in the year ahead, a top official of the International Committee of the Red Cross said in an interview, as the country braces for its second winter under Taliban rule. The religious group’s seizure of power in August 2021 sent the economy into a tailspin and fundamentally transformed Afghanistan, driving millions into poverty and hunger as foreign aid stopped almost overnight. Sanctions on Taliban rulers, a halt on bank transfers and frozen billions in Afghanistan’s currency reserves have already restricted access to global institutions and the outside money that supported the country's aid-dependent economy before the withdrawal of U.S. and NATO forces.

  • Ukraine says Russians pounding frontline positions

    STORY: Russia withdrew its forces from the southern city of Kherson this month and moved some of them to reinforce positions in the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions, an industrial area known as the Donbas."The fiercest battles, as before, are in the Donetsk region. Although there were fewer attacks today due to worsening weather, the amount of Russian shelling unfortunately remains extremely high," Zelenskiy said.

  • Climate protesters are chucking food at priceless paintings. A social movements expert says these tactics only convince people who already think climate change is serious.

    A string of protests involved hurling food at famous artwork. Activists say they hope the demonstrations are a wake-up call about the climate crisis.