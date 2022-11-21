‘He should still be here with us:’ Metro Atlanta father shot, killed while changing friend’s tire

A metro Atlanta woman wants justice for her husband after he was shot and killed while trying to help a friend change a tire.

DeKalb County Police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that his suspected killer is still on the loose.

“He should still be here with us,” said Arista Pittman, the victim’s wife.

Pittman told us she’s devastated by the loss.

“There’s nothing bad to say about him,” said Pittman. “He’s loving and devoted. He loved his family. He loved his kids. He would do anything for anybody.”

On the morning of Nov. 9, Pittman says her husband, 44-year-old Reginald McDonald, went to the Columbia Mill Apartments on Flat Shoals Road in DeKalb county to change a tire for a young woman — a woman who was like a stepdaughter to him from a previous relationship.

According to the incident report, that woman told police that shortly after McDonald arrived, her ex-girlfriend also arrived.

She then says an argument ensued between her ex-girlfriend and McDonald, and after he went back to changing the tire, the woman told police her ex-girlfriend shot and killed him.

“He had nothing to do with their situation,” said Pittman. “He just came over there to give the girl a helping hand and because of that, his life was taken.”

More than a week later, DeKalb Police confirmed they’re still looking for the woman they believe was the shooter, Zarmayah Tyson.

“I just want to see her caught,” said Pittman. “We need justice.”

Pittman told me her husband leaves behind a heartbroken family, including the couple’s 2-year-old son.

“I didn’t know how to feel. I just know that it felt like my heart was coming out of my chest,” said Pittman.

