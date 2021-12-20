Still wanted: Babysitter charged after child was killed running into traffic

Shareese Lattimore, 7, was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Vine Street near Ehrman Street on Tuesday.

Shareese Lattimore, 7, was killed crossing a busy stretch of Vine Street in March. Police are still searching for her babysitter, who was accused of abandoning her and another girl prompting them both the try to run across the street.

Mesha Smith, 41, was indicted one count of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of endangering children. The Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office said Smith was indicted June 24, but never arrested.

Crimestoppers has issued a wanted notice for Smith stating her prior history includes felonious assault and weapons charges.

Officials said her last known residence was in the 1600 block of Carll Street in North Fairmount.

Anyone with information about Smith's whereabouts is being asked to call 513-352-3040 where tips can be left anonymously.

Shareese Lattimore, 7, was killed when she crossed Vine Street, just south of Ehrman, Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Another young girl was also hit, but is expected to recover. Vine Street is four lanes, with two in each directions. Cars park on both sides of the street. Police say the girls were not in the crosswalk, which is at Ehrman. The vehicle that struck the girls was driven by a 17-year-old who stopped and is cooperating with police.

