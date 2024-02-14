Still weighing gate damage, Port Huron officials pledge to save Black River Canal

Port Huron officials aren’t sure yet what the solution will be to clean up flood damage around the lake end of the Black River Canal, but they said one thing isn’t up for debate: Saving it.

On Monday, City Council members got a rundown of the Jan. 27 floodwaters that ravaged the canal’s Tainter gate and banks around it with debris after the gate was opened to alleviate water pressure caused by an unseasonably early ice jam drifting down the Black River.

Debris is shown piled up around the Tainter gate structure of the Black River Canal. After the gate was opened to help relieve floodwater pressure on Jan. 27, Port Huron officials said the reverse flow managed to pick up some wooded material heavy enough to pull the gate down.

City Manager James Freed it was only the second time in his decade-long tenure that the flow of the canal reversed back toward Lake Huron, engulfing a massive amount of tree limbs and sediment in its wake. As a result, he said the gate was torn from its substructure, where it’s been pinned since 1937, and held in place only by chains.

“If we have to do something to the superstructure, meaning repair the superstructure, repair the Tainter gate itself, most likely we’re going to have to cofferdam up the canal in some way,” Freed said. “Either on both ends to drain it, make sure the superstructure’s fine for evaluation or repairs, or replacement of the Tainter gate. We’re not even sure if the gate is salvageable.”

Now, either way, the administrator said they want to put boaters on notice.

“We believe there is a high probability — not inevitable but a high probability — that the canal may not be passable for the summer boating season,” he said, hoping to allow residents and visitors to make other arrangements before the weather warms.

An aerial view of the mouth of the Black River Canal into Lake Huron shows results of the reverse flow on Jan. 27, 2024. City Manager James Freed said the canal, which is designed to flow into the Black River to help keep the water clean, has only reversed its flow twice in his tenure.

How did this happen? What are the concerns?

For close to nine decades, Eric Witter, the city’s public works director, said the canal gate structure — east of the Gratiot Avenue bridge — has done its job.

“Originally, there was a big wooden gate west of there, closer to where (the) Howe-Brandymore (county drain) dumps in during high levels of the Black River,” he told council members Monday. “(That gate) would actually shut, and that would protect Black River water from going out to Lake Huron for various reasons.

“In the early 1970s, it was decided to make that permanently open, which then, I think we’re learning now maybe exposes the Tainter gate to some different conditions it wasn’t originally designed for. But up until two weeks ago, there had been no issues. That structure was removed back in 1989 when they redid the canal.”

Early on Jan. 27, Freed said there were still two feet of seawall visible in the city’s canal district.

But warmer weather, once uncommon for that time of year, meant the ice flows came sooner, jamming up the ice north of the Interstate 94 overpass on the Black River — something that also typically occurs farther downriver — and sending water up over the seawall into yards within 45 minutes.

Fort Gratiot and Port Huron Township properties also saw an impact, and the ice dam traveled slightly south of I-94 before it was broken up by an ice breaker hours later.

The canal itself, in place since the late 19th century, is designed to cleanout the Black River, bringing in water from the lake. Freed said the difference in elevation is usually 15 inches, calling it a “pretty remarkable swath of land” drawn out toward the lake when the flow reversed.

During public comment on Monday, some residents thanked the city for its response late last month and sharing information on potential solutions to fix the gate issue.

Resident Scott Farquhar, the self-appointed "mayor of the Black River," said he’d kept abreast of the issue Jan. 27. Moving ahead, outside of a temporary lack of access to the canal for boaters, he said the cleanliness of the Black River this season was also a concern.

“When these guys come in for the 100th year of the (Port Huron to) Mackinac (Island Sailboat) Race, and they’ve got their $200,00 sailboats and they sit there for three days, it’ll look like they’ve been sitting there all summer because the water’s so dirty,” he said. “It doesn’t take long. But there’s nothing we can do about it.”

Mark Watson, who posts about canal issues on the Port Huron Boaters Facebook page, reflected on the canal issue’s impact on Port Huron as a boating city and the attraction of the island loop — a feature for kayakers often promoted at the local and state level, also including the Black and St. Clair rivers.

“I don’t think a lot of us realize the visitors that come here because of certain waterways because they don’t really tell everybody why they’re here,” he said. “They’re here just like we are, doing things on the waterway.”

An ice jam is shown around the Interstate 94 overpass of the Black River on Jan. 27, 2024.

What comes next?

Freed said the city has been in contact with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy about the canal issue.

They also expected engineers from firm DLZ, which has specialties in bridge and flood gates, to be out this week or next week to look at the gate and canal structure to help decipher next steps.

“We’ve asked DLZ to look at all options,” Freed said.

Before anything can be done, the city manager said they also have to consider debris removal, which itself could be “pretty significant.”

“Probably close to $100,000, I would imagine. The water’s icy cold right now, so I can’t put personnel in the water. So, we’re going to need to bring equipment in,” Freed said, adding that, too, could be precarious.

They have to consider the scale of equipment needed, he said — the kind that with a massive reach into the canal below grade without exacerbating existing erosion issues, collapsing the canal bank.

Officials also have to consider the cost.

Deputy Finance Director Bobbie Seppo said the Tainter gate structure was insured for $120,000 , and that they’re in communication with the city’s insurance company on coverage for the damage. When asked about funding the fix, she said they should be able to figure it out between emergency management and other funds, adding, “We’re investigating those options.”

Councilman Bob Mosurak asked if the canal is not passable this year, how it’d impact the city’s existing dredging agreement shared in cost with the township’s this season. Freed said they may look at amending that contract to help with the removal of debris and other work to preserve the canal.

Contact Jackie Smith at (810) 989-6270 or jssmith@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: City promises fix to save Black River Canal — whatever it is