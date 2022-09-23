Is it Still a Wise Move to Invest in Telecom Italia (TIIAY)?

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·2 min read

Bonhoeffer Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy that can be downloaded here. The Bonhoeffer Fund returned -14.9% net of fees in the second quarter of 2022. In the same time period, the MSCI World ex-US, a broad-based index, returned -14.7%, and the DFA International Small Cap Value Fund, its closest benchmark, returned -13.7%. Go over the fund’s top 5 positions to have a glimpse of its finest picks for 2022.

In its Q2 2022 investor letter, Bonhoeffer Capital Management mentioned Telecom Italia S.p.A. (NYSE:TIIAY) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 1994, Telecom Italia S.p.A. (NYSE:TIIAY) is a Rome, Italy-based telecommunications company with a $3.8 billion market capitalization. Telecom Italia S.p.A. (NYSE:TIIAY) delivered a -61.21% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -53.98%. The stock closed at $1.89 per share on September 22, 2022.

Here is what Bonhoeffer Capital Management has to say about Telecom Italia S.p.A. (NYSE:TIIAY) in its Q2 2022 investor letter:

"Telecom Italia (NYSE:TIIAY) is still in negotiations about the sale/merger of their core network. Once the network is sold/merged, TI should be able to focus on improving their core business. There are proposals of nationalization of the core network and the constant delays and deteriorating short-term performance have further weighed on the price of the shares this past quarter."

Photo by Mika Baumeister on Unsplash

Our calculations show that Telecom Italia S.p.A. (NYSE:TIIAY) fell short and didn’t make it on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds.  Telecom Italia S.p.A. (NYSE:TIIAY) delivered a -30.12% return in the past 3 months. You can find other investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2022 Q2 page.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • Stockholm bourse fines SAS over late pilot strike statement

    SAS said on Friday the Stockholm bourse's disciplinary committee had slapped the airline with a fine relating to its information handling in connection with the outbreak of a pilot strike on July 4. SAS said reporters outside the venue in Stockholm for the mediation had been informed of the breakdown in talks and the strike a few minutes before the company published a statement on the news. It said Nasdaq Stockholm had therefore given it a fine corresponding to three times SAS's annual fee to the stock exchange.

  • PFI: Who are the Popular Front of India and why are they being raided?

    Indian authorities have raided homes and offices of PFI leaders and arrested dozens of them.

  • ‘It’s Time to Buy on the Dip’: Cathie Wood Snaps Up These 2 Stocks Under $10

    On Wednesday, the Fed bumped up interest rates again, its third 75-basis point hike since June, and signaled that there could be two more such hikes by the end of this year. The conventional wisdom has the Fed acting properly, and aggressively, in an attempt to counter inflation raging at 40-year high levels. But conventional wisdom isn’t always right – and we can learn a lot by consulting the contrarians. Few top investors are more contrarian than Cathie Wood. The founder and manager of ARK Inv

  • Meta is reportedly putting some workers onto a '30-day list' that gives them a month to find a new role at the company — or leave

    A Meta spokesperson told The Wall Street Journal the practice is a way for Meta to keep talent it might otherwise have lost.

  • Worried About the Stock Market? Take Warren Buffett's Advice and Do This

    Billionaire investor Warren Buffett has seen downturns, recessions, market crashes, and all sorts of adversity in the markets over the years. Investors who are worried about the markets today should heed the Oracle of Omaha's advice and simply bet on America. Three U.S.-based stocks that investors can buy to bet on America are Seagen (NASDAQ: SGEN), T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS), and Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO).

  • The Street Is Sleeping on Nvidia Stock, Says Top Analyst

    Nvidia (NVDA) stock has been through the wringer this year and even the latest announcements made by the chip giant at its fall GTC gathering didn't really help to move the needle on the shares. NVIDIA announced the launch of the next-generation GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs powered by the Ada Lovelace architecture. In his keynote, CEO Jensen Huang called the new GPU a “quantum leap” which will give creators the ability to build fully simulated worlds. The H100 -- touted as the most powerful AI-foc

  • 2 Stock-Split Growth Stocks Down 32% and 81% That Billionaires Are Buying

    Despite macroeconomic headwinds that dragged the broader markets down into bear market territory in 2022 (and many individual stocks down even further), some investors still found reasons to be optimistic. While stock splits have no actual impact on the intrinsic value of a business, they can give share prices a boost by making a stock affordable to a wider range of potential investors. Select hedge fund managers got in on this act in the second quarter.

  • Social Security Recipients: Be Careful What You Wish For on Oct. 13

    This has been a painful year for seniors living on a fixed income, as the U.S. economy is experiencing the highest inflation since the early 1980s. In fact, last year, the Social Security Administration announced the 2022 COLA the same day as the September 2021 CPI report. Seniors may be looking forward to as large an increase as possible; however, if you're one of them, you should be careful for what you wish for.

  • “That Which Drops the Most, Bounces the Most”: Ken Fisher’s Top 10 Growth Stock Picks

    In this article, we will look at billionaire Ken Fisher’s top 10 growth stock picks. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at Ken Fisher’s Top 5 Growth Stock Picks. Ken Fisher is an American billionaire investor and financial analyst. Mr. Fisher is the hedge fund manager of Fisher […]

  • Want $1,000 In Annual Passive Income? Buy These 2 Monster Money Makers

    Building a passive income stream from your portfolio is a dream that's closer to being in reach than many investors suspect. On that note, here are a pair of real estate investment trusts (REITs) that have high yields, sustainable dividends, and growth prospects for the next decade and beyond. As Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) derives its income from investing in hospitals and clinics which it then rents, renovates, or sells, demand for its offerings won't be declining anytime soon.

  • The Only 3 Stocks Warren Buffett and Cathie Wood Both Like

    Here are the only three stocks that Buffett and Wood both like. You won't find BYD (OTC: BYDD.F) listed among Berkshire's holdings in its regular 13-F filings to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. To be sure, BYD doesn't enjoy as much favor with either Buffett or Wood these days.

  • If the market passes this upcoming test, stocks will be poised to move higher. We’re not there yet.

    Consider all the attention given to a possible “double bottom.” A double bottom occurs when the market forms an initial low, rallies for a while, subsequently falls back to that initial low but doesn’t fall significantly lower, and then begins a major new leg up. The comments about double bottoms made by Robert Edwards and John Magee, authors of the Bible on technical analysis entitled “Technical Analysis of Stock Trends,” are telling.

  • Indian rupee tipped to fall further after reaching record low, RBI key - analysts

    The Indian rupee is likely to fall further after hitting a record low to the dollar on Thursday as the U.S. Federal Reserve hinted at more aggressive rate hikes to tame inflation. The Fed raised rates by 75 basis points, in line with expectations. "After the hawkish Fed Reserve commentary, the rupee is (set to fall)", said Anil Bhansali, head of treasury at Finrex Treasury Advisors.

  • 2 Once-in-a-Generation Buying Opportunities in the Bear Market of 2022

    Investing in growth stocks has been a painful experience for the last two years. Well before the broad market peaked at the end of 2021, many smaller software and technology stocks took a beating and are down as much as 50%, 70%, and in some cases more than 80% from all-time highs. Here's why both Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT) and Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX) are once-in-a-generation buying opportunities right now.

  • The stock market is in a bottoming process that will lead to 17% upside by early 2023 as the Fed gears up for a data-dependent pause, Stifel says

    "Almost all S&P 500 returns occur [from] November 1 to the next year's April 30. Don't fight seasonality?" Bannister said.

  • 'Bond King' Jeff Gundlach says the Fed's devotion to big rate hikes means there's now a 75% chance of a US recession next year

    The billionaire investor said the Federal Reserve should slow its aggressive interest-rate hikes, after it again raised rates by a jumbo 75 basis points.

  • Yen rallies after Japan unilaterally intervenes for first time in 24 years

    The dollar dropped sharply against the Japanese yen on Thursday, in the first intervention to support its currency since 1998, after the Bank of Japan bucked the trend of other central banks by not hiking interest rates.

  • Why Rivian, Lucid, and Nikola Stocks Tanked Today

    Growth and technology stocks are leading the market lower today, but early-stage electric vehicle (EV) stocks are tanking even more. The Nasdaq Composite Index moved down by more than 1.2% as of 2:55 p.m. ET, but EV start-ups Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID), and Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) were faring much worse. At that time, Rivian, Lucid, and Nikola had dropped 4.6%, 8.6%, and 9%, respectively.

  • General Electric Investors Will Be Rewarded for Their Patience

    Near-term storm clouds are gathering, but the stock looks like an excellent value for investors willing to ride out the volatility.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2030

    Reinvesting the gigantic dividend payments these stocks offer could double your principle in about eight years, or less.