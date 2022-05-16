Is it Still Worth Keeping Your Endo International (ENDP) Shares?

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·3 min read

Miller Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its “Income Strategy” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The Miller Income Strategy returned -10.08% for the first quarter, while the unmanaged high-yield benchmark was down -4.51%. Most asset classes declined, and smaller companies, which make up a large share of the Income Strategy, generally fared the worst. This is apparent in the Russell 2000’s -7.5% drop against the larger-cap Russell 1000’s -5.1% decline. Try to spend some time taking a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings to be informed about their best picks for 2022.

In its Q1 2022 investor letter, Miller Value Partners Income Strategy mentioned Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 1997, Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) is a Dublin, Ireland-based generics and specialty branded pharmaceutical company with a $282.1 million market capitalization. Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) delivered a -68.09% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -78.61%. The stock closed at $1.20 per share on May 13, 2022.

Here is what Miller Value Partners Income Strategy has to say about Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) in its Q1 2022 investor letter:

"Endo International PLC 6.0 6/28 declined 22.1% during the period. Endo reported 4Q21 revenue of $789.4 million, +3.8% Y/Y, and ahead of consensus of $731.4 million. Adjusted EBITDA of $386.5 million, was up 9.9% Y/Y. Endo reported a loss from continuing operations of $556.7 million, compared to reported income from continuing operations of $141.2 million in 4Q20, primarily as a result of asset impairment charges and opioid settlement and litigation-related costs, which collectively amounted to $590.8 million in the period. The company's generic pharmaceuticals segment generated 4Q revenues of $218 million, +21% Y/Y, as the segment benefited from new product launches, including the first authorized generic for IBS treatment, Amitiza. In the beginning of March, a Tennessee judge found the company liable in an opioid-marketing case by default, stripping the company of its legal defenses. Endo is now reportedly set to face a trial in 2023 that will determine the amount payable to settle charges, with analyst estimates for the company's total liability for all cases, pegged at slightly over $1 billion."

5 Best Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy in 2022
5 Best Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy in 2022

Photo by Myriam Zilles on Unsplash

Our calculations show that Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) fell short and didn’t make it on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) was in 20 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 21 funds in the previous quarter. Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) delivered a -62.50% return in the past 3 months.

In February 2022, we also shared another hedge fund’s views on Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) in another article. You can find other investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2022 Q1 page.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories