Is it Still Worthy to Buy Some Medtronic (MDT) Shares?

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·2 min read

Polen Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Polen International Growth” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 6.59% was delivered by the fund for the third quarter of 2021, outperforming the MSCI All Country World ex-USA Index (the "Index") by 4.65% in the quarter. For the year, the Portfolio returned 7.10% versus the Index return of 7.82%. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a clue about their top bets for 2022.

Polen International Growth, in its Q4 2021 investor letter, mentioned Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) and discussed its stance on the firm. Medtronic plc is a Dublin, Ireland-based medical device company with a $138.6 billion market capitalization. MDT delivered a -0.29% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -12.70%. The stock closed at $103.15 per share on February 16, 2022.

Here is what Polen International Growth has to say about Medtronic plc in its Q4 2021 investor letter:

"The top absolute detractors during the quarter (includes) Medtronic. Shares of Medtronic underperformed during the quarter on what we see as short-term setbacks in its Renal Denervation technology and HUGO robotic surgery platform. Both are pipeline prospects that could be sources of revenue growth if Medtronic can successfully commercialize them. However, they are not generating meaningful sales today. Looking ahead, we believe Medtronic's management is handling this world-leading tech business well and that its growth prospects remain compelling."

Sergey Nivens/Shutterstock.com

Our calculations show that Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) failed to obtain a mark on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. MDT was in 62 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2021, compared to 68 funds in the previous quarter. Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) delivered a -12.46% return in the past 3 months.

In January 2022, we published an article that includes MDT in the 10 Best Dividend Stocks According to John Overdeck And David Siegel’s Two Sigma Advisors. You can find more than 100 investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2021 Q4 page.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Is it Time to Trim Your Meta Platforms (FB) Position?

    Polen Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Polen Focus Growth” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Polen Focus Growth Composite Portfolio (the “Portfolio”) returned 5.24% and 5.07% gross and net of fees, respectively. The Russell 1000 Growth Index (the […]

  • Is Alphabet (GOOG) a Great Long-Term Investment?

    Polen Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Polen Focus Growth” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Polen Focus Growth Composite Portfolio (the “Portfolio”) returned 5.24% and 5.07% gross and net of fees, respectively. The Russell 1000 Growth Index (the […]

  • Polen Capital: “Salesforce (CRM) Reported Solid Revenue Growth”

    Polen Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Polen Focus Growth” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Polen Focus Growth Composite Portfolio (the “Portfolio”) returned 5.24% and 5.07% gross and net of fees, respectively. The Russell 1000 Growth Index (the […]

  • Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Is Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.73

    Gilead Sciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GILD ) will increase its dividend on the 30th of March to US$0.73. This takes the...

  • Brady (NYSE:BRC) Will Pay A Dividend Of US$0.23

    Brady Corporation ( NYSE:BRC ) will pay a dividend of US$0.23 on the 29th of April. Based on this payment, the dividend...

  • Is it Time to Dispose Your Paypal (PYPL) Shares?

    Polen Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Polen Focus Growth” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Polen Focus Growth Composite Portfolio (the “Portfolio”) returned 5.24% and 5.07% gross and net of fees, respectively. The Russell 1000 Growth Index (the […]

  • Dems, GOP set inflation, COVID mandates as election themes

    Democrats and Republicans each want to flash election-year signals that they are riding to the rescue of families struggling with rising costs and the 2-year-old coronavirus pandemic. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., talked about inflation, bashing President Joe Biden and Democrats for policies like curbing drilling on federal lands that he said were stifling domestic energy production and driving up gasoline prices. Republicans “are standing up for science, for common sense and for the children’s best interests,” McConnell said.

  • North America's oldest auto show returns

    Car enthusiasts gathered in Chicago for the return of the oldest and longest running auto show. Charlie De Mar stops by.

  • 3 Unstoppable Metaverse Stocks to Buy in 2022

    Regardless of how the metaverse comes about, this trio of stocks should reward investors for years to come.

  • Is Warby Parker (WRBY) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Growth Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 6.56% was delivered by the fund’s institutional shares for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 15.84% for the year. This exceeded the Fund’s primary benchmark, the Russell […]

  • Is Accenture (ACN) A Great Long-Term Investment?

    Polen Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Polen Focus Growth” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Polen Focus Growth Composite Portfolio (the “Portfolio”) returned 5.24% and 5.07% gross and net of fees, respectively. The Russell 1000 Growth Index (the […]

  • Houzz Tour: New Texas Country House With Timeless Touches (30 photos)

    KK and Ryan McKenzie are Texas natives with strong family connections to the city of Sulphur Springs, which sits an hour and a half east of Dallas. So it made sense that when it was time to build a home for themselves and their three daughters, they chose to put it on 50 acres of rolling pasture and...

  • How Olympic athletes make money after winning medals

    Being an Olympic athlete can lead to a lucrative career — if you're able to leverage glory into sponsorships.

  • What Is Kronos Worldwide, Inc.'s (NYSE:KRO) Share Price Doing?

    While Kronos Worldwide, Inc. ( NYSE:KRO ) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant...

  • Investing $20,000 in These 5 Stocks Could Give You $6,000 in Annual Income

    Dividend stocks provide an excellent way to put your money to work -- especially with certain stocks. Investing $20,000 in each of these five stocks could give you roughly $6,000 in annual income. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) offers them both.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Volatility, and descending trends, that’s the path the markets are taking these days. While the usual headwinds are all in play, the chief worry now is coming from Eastern Europe. Will Russia invade, or won’t it? A shooting conflict, involving a superpower, taking place in one of Europe’s most agriculturally productive and mineral-rich countries, has huge potential for political and economic fallout, enough to keep pundits and market watchers awake at night. But an in-depth analysis of geopoliti

  • These Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Can Double Your Money in Under a Decade

    Dividend stocks have historically been great wealth creators. For example, a stock with a dividend yield of at least 7.25% will throw off enough income over a decade to double an investor's money. While dividend yields that high are often riskier, several companies currently offering ultra-high dividend yields should be able to maintain them over the coming decade.

  • This Oil Stock Could Pay a Gusher of Dividends This Year

    The oil company's dividend framework has it on track to pay a massive amount of dividends in the coming quarters.

  • Here's Warren Buffett's Favorite Metaverse Stock by Far

    The legendary investor might not be talking about the metaverse. But he already has a way to profit from it.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Heska Corp. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.