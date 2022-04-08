Is it Still Worthy to Invest in Charles Schwab (SCHW)?

ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Large Cap Value Strategy” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Large Cap Value Strategy outperformed its Russell 1000 Value Index benchmark during the fourth quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains in 10 of 11 sectors in which it was invested for the quarter. The strongest contributions came from the IT, health care, industrials, and materials sectors. The communication services sector was the sole detractor. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a clue about their top bets for 2022.

ClearBridge Investments Large Cap Value Strategy, in its Q4 2021 investor letter, mentioned The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) and discussed its stance on the firm. Founded in 1986, The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) is a Westlake, Texas-based financial services company with a $153.2 billion market capitalization, and is currently spearheaded by its CEO, Walter W Bettinger II. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) delivered a -3.84% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 20.99%. The stock closed at $80.87 per share on April 06, 2022.

Here is what ClearBridge Investments Large Cap Value Strategy has to say about The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) in its Q4 2021 investor letter:

"Our energy and financials holdings kept pace in the 2021 rally. In financials, Charles Schwab benefited from strong economic growth, a rise in Treasury yields, and a benign credit environment."

Our calculations show that The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) failed to obtain a mark on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) was in 72 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 50 funds in the previous quarter. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) delivered a -10.88% return in the past 3 months.

In February 2022, we also shared another hedge fund’s views on The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) in another article. You can find other letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2021 Q4 page.

