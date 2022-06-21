Is it Still Worthy to Invest in Janus International (JBI)?

Wasatch Global Investors, an investment management firm, published its “Wasatch Small Cap Value Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The Wasatch Small Cap Value Fund—Investor Class fell by -9.88% and underperformed the value benchmark in the quarter. The fund's approach tends to place the Fund at the “growthier” end of the value category, which was positive for much of 2020–21 but proved to be a headwind in the first three months of 2022. Try to spend some time taking a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings to be informed about their best picks for 2022.

In its Q1 2022 investor letter, Wasatch Small Cap Value Fund mentioned Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 2002, Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) is a Georgia, United States-based turn-key self-storage, commercial, and industrial building solutions provider with a $1.3 billion market capitalization. Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) delivered a -25.64% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -30.63%. The stock closed at $9.31 per share on June 16, 2022.

Here is what Wasatch Small Cap Value Fund has to say about Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) in its Q1 2022 investor letter:

"Companies with international exposure in terms of both sourcing and customers were hurt by increased supply-chain disruptions. Fund holding felt some of these pressures in the first quarter, as did Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI). We maintained holdings in the company on the view that it is well-positioned to grow once shorter-term issues have dissipated."

Roll up door, Door, Storage

Photo by JOSHUA COLEMAN on Unsplash

