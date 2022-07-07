Is it Still Worthy to Invest in NeoGenomics (NEO)?

Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management firm, published its “Carillon Scout Small Cap Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the quarter, the management team added one new holding and eliminated two positions from the Fund portfolio. With very little cash, the portfolio remains fully invested. Try to spend some time taking a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings to be informed about their best picks for 2022.

In its Q1 2022 investor letter, Carillon Scout Small Cap Fund mentioned NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 2002, NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) is a Fort Myers, Florida-based testing laboratories company with a $1.1 billion market capitalization. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) delivered a -72.92% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -78.98%. The stock closed at $9.24 per share on July 05, 2022.

Here is what Carillon Scout Small Cap Fund has to say about NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) in its Q1 2022 investor letter:

"NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) operates a network of cancer- focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in two segments: clinical and pharmaceuticals. The company has lagged, missed guidance due to COVID headwinds, and removed the CEO during the quarter."

Countries With Highest Medical Research Spending

Nestor Rizhniak/Shutterstock.com

Our calculations show that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) fell short and didn’t make it on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) was in 22 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2022, compared to 13 funds in the previous quarter. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) delivered a -26.61% return in the past 3 months.

In February 2022, we also shared another hedge fund’s views on NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) in another article. You can find other investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2022 Q1 page.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.