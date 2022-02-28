Is it Still Worthy to Invest in Zynga (ZNGA)?

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·3 min read

Artisan Partners, a high value-added investment management firm, published its ‘Artisan Small Cap Fund’ fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of -6.99% was recorded by its Investor Class: ARTSX, -6.93% by its Advisor Class: APDSX, and -6.93% by its Institutional Class: APHSX for the fourth quarter of 2021, all below the Russell 2000® Growth Index that delivered a 0.01% return and the Russell 2000® Index that was up by 2.14% for the same period. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a clue about their top bets for 2022.

Artisan Small Cap Fund, in its Q4 2021 investor letter, mentioned Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA) and discussed its stance on the firm. Zynga Inc. is a San Francisco, California-based social game developer with a $9.8 billion market capitalization. ZNGA delivered a 36.25% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -22.76%. The stock closed at $8.72 per share on February 23, 2022.

Here is what Artisan Small Cap Fund has to say about Zynga Inc. in its Q4 2021 investor letter:

"Shares of Zynga have been pressured in recent quarters as the company adapts to Apple’s new privacy restrictions which make the acquisition of new users via targeted advertising more difficult. For background, iOS 14.5, which was released in April, requires apps to ask users for permission to collect and share data. Opting out prevents developers from attaching an identifier for advertisers (IDFA), which is used to target and measure the effectiveness of advertising on users across mobile devices. We held our ground over this period of underperformance given our belief the company had several medium and long-term tailwinds enabling it to overcome this development: an arsenal of “Bold Beats"—new content, features and gameplay modes—to attract new audiences, further engage current players, bring back lapsed players, develop and roll out new games (Star Wars: Hunters, FarmVille 3), invest in further advertising technology/data capabilities and expand its global reach. That said, shortly after the end of Q4, Take-Two Interactive announced its intention to acquire Zynga for $9.86/share in cash and equity—representing a 64% premium to the prior day’s closing share price. Since the combined entity’s market cap exceeds our small-cap mandate, we will look to end our successful investment campaign which began in 2017 (over 750bps of relative outperformance)."

playing, man, mobile,
playing, man, mobile,

Stokkete/Shutterstock.com

Our calculations show that Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA) failed to obtain a mark on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. ZNGA was in 47 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 52 funds in the previous quarter. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA) delivered a 38.19% return in the past 3 months.

In January 2022, we also shared another hedge fund’s views on ZNGA in another article. You can find other letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2021 Q4 page.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • Is it a Wise Decision to Invest in Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC)?

    Rhizome Partners, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the fourth quarter of 2021, Rhizome Partners generated a net gain of 6.7% versus an 11.0% gain for the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index and a 16.2% gain for the National Association of […]

  • 3 Defense Stocks to Consider as Geopolitical Tensions Rise

    This past week, Russia invaded Ukraine. The crisis marks the highest level of geopolitical tensions in Europe in decades. So far, Russia’s advance has been stalled due to unexpected strong Ukrainian resistance. At the same time, while the US and its allies haven’t intervened on the ground, they have been supplying arms and financial backing. They have also imposed sanctions and have now cut off a number of Russian banks' access to the SWIFT international payment system, thereby severely restrict

  • Should You Consider Investing in HireQuest (HQI)?

    Rhizome Partners, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the fourth quarter of 2021, Rhizome Partners generated a net gain of 6.7% versus an 11.0% gain for the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index and a 16.2% gain for the National Association of […]

  • Student Loan Forgiveness Plans Stall — What Happens When Moratorium Ends?

    When President Joe Biden extended the pause on federal student loan repayments until May 1, one hope was that it would give lawmakers more time to come up with legislation to permanently forgive loans...

  • A Morgan Stanley investing chief says the Russia/Ukraine conflict is 'a big deal' for markets and anyone trying to trade it on a short-term basis will likely get it wrong

    In light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Morgan Stanley's Lisa Shalett discussed the risks of taking a short-term approach to long-term investing.

  • U.S. Stocks Poised to Plunge Over Ukraine-Russia Worries. Nasdaq Futures Down 3%.

    The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, will meet Wednesday to discuss production increases.

  • U.S. stock futures plunge as investors weigh impact of latest Russia sanctions

    U.S. stock-index futures tumbled late Sunday after President Vladimir Putin raised Russia's nuclear alert level following stinging new sanctions over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

  • Down More Than 25% in 2022: 3 Top Stocks Worth Buying This March

    With the highest inflation seen in decades, looming interest rate hikes, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and other market destabilizers, investors have had a dizzying array of risk factors to consider this year. With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three top growth stocks that have fallen more than 25% across 2022's trading and are worth pouncing on. Read on to see why they think these companies are primed to rebound and deliver big wins for investors.

  • Elite investors have formed a quiet consensus: 2022 is going to be very, very ugly for the stock market

    In Insider Weekly: Wall Street's on the verge of a washout, CoStar is undergoing a mass exodus, and Bumble staffers fume over equity.

  • BP quits Russia in up to $25 billion hit after Ukraine invasion

    BP is abandoning its stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft in an abrupt and costly end to three decades of operating in the energy-rich country, marking the most significant move yet by a Western company in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Rosneft accounts for around half of BP's oil and gas reserves and a third of its production and divesting the 19.75% stake will result in charges of up to $25 billion, the British company said, without saying how it plans to extricate itself. The rapid retreat represents a dramatic exit for BP, the biggest foreign investor in Russia, and puts the spotlight on other Western companies with operations in the country including France's TotalEnergies and Britain's Shell, amid an escalating crisis between the West and Moscow.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Consider After Their Sharp Declines This Year

    After a stumbling start to 2022, the Nasdaq Composite is still trading well into correction territory. The tech-heavy market index is down 14%, highlighting the punishment many tech stocks have endured recently. Of course, many growth tech stocks have been slammed even worse during this period.

  • If You Invested $25,000 in AbbVie In 2013, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) is one of the top healthcare companies in the world, with a market cap of $256 billion. The stock debuted on Jan. 2, 2013, as a spin-off from Abbott Labs, and it was priced at $35. AbbVie's dividend payout is 3.8%, which is well above the S&P 500 average of 1.3%.

  • This Monster Metaverse Stock With Analyst-Predicted 48% Upside Is a Screaming Buy

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) investors are having a forgettable year so far. From the Federal Reserve's hawkish stance to Nvidia's abandoned acquisition of Arm and the market giving a thumbs-down to Nvidia's latest quarterly results, a lot has been going on that has dented investors' confidence. Nvidia stock sports a price target of $400 at the high end, which would translate into 70% upside from its close on Feb. 22.

  • Miss Exxon's Run-Up? Here Are 2 Energy Stocks To Like More

    2020 was a tough year for ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and the broader oil and gas industry. Supply outpaced demand as the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on energy prices. In 2020, energy was the worst-performing sector in the S&P 500, and ExxonMobil stock reached its lowest levels since 2003.

  • Warren Buffett Has News Likely to Please Shareholders

    Berkshire Hathaway's 2021 vintage is like a good bottle whose consumption will undoubtedly delight fans and admirers of Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of the company he runs with his right-hand man Charlie Munger. The conglomerate used these profits to pamper shareholders. At $27.1 billion, Berkshire Hathaway sets a new annual record in terms of share buyback program since 2018, when the conglomerate became aggressive in terms of share repurchase.

  • Warren Buffett calls out a spike in deceptive earnings, bemoans a lack of bargains, and trumpets Berkshire Hathaway's 'Four Giants' in his shareholder letter

    The investor touted Berkshire's enormous scale and tax contributions, and eulogized the boss of one of the conglomerate's businesses.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Energy Stocks To Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Master limited partnerships (MLPs) can be great for generating passive income. While these vehicles have more tax complications -- they issue a Schedule K-1 for tax purposes instead of the more familiar Form 1099 -- they must distribute 90% of their taxable income to investors to maintain their tax advantages. Three MLPs that provide big-time yields that they should be able to sustain in the coming years are Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP), Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD).

  • Norway says its sovereign fund will divest from Russia

    OSLO (Reuters) -Norway's $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, will divest its Russian assets following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Norwegian prime minister said on Sunday. The fund's Russian assets, consisting of shares in some 47 companies as well as government bonds, were worth 25 billion Norwegian crowns ($2.83 billion) at the end of 2021, down from 30 billion crowns a year earlier, the government said. "We have decided to freeze the fund's investments and have begun a process of selling out (of Russia)," Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere told a news conference.

  • Russia central bank urges calm amid cash run fears

    The Bank of Russia says it has enough liquidity to 'function smoothly' despite new sanctions.

  • These 3 Income ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend

    Investors looking for good, reliable income can get the job done right with a collection of only three funds.