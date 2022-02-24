Is it Still Worthy to Keep Your Fresenius Medical Care (FMS) Shares?

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·2 min read

Artisan Partners, a high value-added investment management firm, published its ‘Artisan International Value Fund’ fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 4.38% was recorded by its Investor Class: ARTKX, 4.44% by its Advisor Class: APDKX, and 4.45% by its Institutional Class: APHKX for the fourth quarter of 2021, all outperforming the MSCI EAFE Index that delivered a 2.69% return and the MSCI All Country World ex USA Index that gained 1.82% for the same period. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a clue about their top bets for 2022.

Artisan International Value Fund, in its Q4 2021 investor letter, mentioned Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) and discussed its stance on the firm. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA is a Bad Homburg, Germany-based healthcare company with a $19.8 billion market capitalization. FMS delivered a 4.56% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -8.59%. The stock closed at $33.94 per share on February 16, 2022.

Here is what Artisan International Value Fund has to say about Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in its Q4 2021 investor letter:

"Fresenius is the world’s largest provider of kidney dialysis products and services. In the US, the company dominates the sale of kidney dialysis equipment and runs an effective duopoly in dialysis services provision. COVID has hurt the company’s business in the form of both higher patient mortality rates and increased costs. Also, some capital allocation and operating errors have reduced profits in what should be a growing, utility-like earnings stream. The share price fell 15% in local currency during 2021. We are in direct dialogue with management and the board regarding resolving some of the company’s issues. Also, the new chairman of the company’s ultimate holding company is demanding better performance. As the treatment of kidney failure remains a growing market globally, the company’s patient base will naturally be restored, and the equipment business will continue growing. Better execution should lead to better financial performance over the next few years."

10 Countries Accepting Indian Medical Degrees
10 Countries Accepting Indian Medical Degrees

Tyler Olson/Shutterstock.com

Our calculations show that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) failed to obtain a mark on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. FMS was in 4 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2021, compared to 5 funds in the previous quarter. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) delivered a 5.70% return in the past 3 months.

In November 2021, we also shared another hedge fund’s views on FMS in another article. You can find other letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2021 Q4 page.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Is it Wise to Invest in Wayfair Inc. (W)?

    Artisan Partners, a high value-added investment management firm, published its ‘Artisan Mid Cap Fund’ fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of -0.72% was recorded by its Investor Class: ARTMX, -0.68% by its Advisor Class: APDMX, and -0.66% by its Institutional Class: APHMX, in the fourth […]

  • Is it a Good Choice to Buy Danone (DANOY) Shares?

    Artisan Partners, a high value-added investment management firm, published its ‘Artisan International Value Fund’ fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 4.38% was recorded by its Investor Class: ARTKX, 4.44% by its Advisor Class: APDKX, and 4.45% by its Institutional Class: APHKX for the fourth quarter […]

  • Is it not Worthy to Own Alibaba (BABA) Shares Anymore?

    Artisan Partners, a high value-added investment management firm, published its ‘Artisan International Value Fund’ fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 4.38% was recorded by its Investor Class: ARTKX, 4.44% by its Advisor Class: APDKX, and 4.45% by its Institutional Class: APHKX for the fourth quarter […]

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    What to make of the situation in Eastern Europe? Russia has massed forces on the Ukrainian border, and recognized two adjacent Ukrainian provinces – both with ethnic Russian population majorities – as independent. The US has matched this bellicosity with saber rattling of its own, although the Biden Administration has made it clear that it will oppose Russian moves with economic sanctions rather than force. The result: a geopolitical mess that is threatening stability from Moscow to Washington a

  • This 8.8%-Yielding Dividend Is About to Head Even Higher

    The master limited partnership (MLP) currently offers an 8.8% yield, multiples above the S&P 500's 1.4% dividend yield. While a dividend yield that high might seem to be at a high risk of a reduction, that's not the case with Crestwood's payout. Meanwhile, with a strong financial profile, it has the flexibility to continue expanding, which could fuel continued distribution growth.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Keeps Buying Beaten-Down Tech Stocks

    Wood purchased Tesla, Zoom, Twilio, Shopify and Roblox, seeing buying opportunities after their drops.

  • The $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’s Wealth Tumbles

    (Bloomberg) -- No person on the planet has a fortune of more than $200 billion -- at least for now. Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateRussia Attacks Targets Across Ukraine; Biden Vows SanctionsBiden’s First Salvo of Russia Sanctions Hits With Thud, Not RoarGoldman Sachs Wants Its Bonuses Back as Punishment for Jumping ShipLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomeElon Musk, the only billionaire who still exceeded that thr

  • Don't Wait for a Market Crash -- These 2 Top Stocks Are on Sale

    Although there hasn't yet been a market crash in 2022, the stock market has been volatile, reflecting the broader economy. Savvy investors know that a market crash is not a bad thing, but a natural part of the process. In the meantime, market volatility is already creating buying opportunities.

  • 3 Undervalued REITs You Should Buy Now

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) make it easier than ever to become a real estate investor. REITs acquire and rent out properties and pass the profits to shareholders as dividends. Investors can benefit from the cash flow that real estate produces without having to deal with the headaches of owning actual property, like maintenance or the inability to sell it quickly.

  • The S&P 500 Entered a Correction. Here’s What History Says Happens Next.

    Stocks were crushed Tuesday, but it might just be time to buy—for investors with a fairly longer-term time horizon.

  • 2 Semiconductor Growth Stocks Powering the Metaverse

    The metaverse might be a virtual world, but don't forget about the state-of-the-art hardware makers that bring it to life.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    Tech stock investors have had a rough three months. The Nasdaq Composite Index has declined by around 16.6% from its peak back in mid-November as the growing prospect of higher interest rates has dampened investors' risk appetites. Of course, not all growth stocks will recover fully from this recent (and prolonged) slump, so it pays to be careful when selecting tech companies trading at correction-level prices.

  • Tesla Stock Is Plunging. It’s Probably Musk’s Twitter This Time.

    Recent declines in Tesla stock have deviated from market-related trading patterns, leaving investors wondering if something else is going on with shares of the auto maker. Tesla stock (ticker: TSLA) dropped 7% Wednesday. Concerns about the crisis in Ukraine and the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy changes have weighed on the stock market.

  • Zuckerberg Gets Kicked Out of the Billionaires Top 10 Club

    Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been booted off of the top 10 list of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index as shares of the Facebook parent have been taking a serious shellacking this month. Zuckerberg, who dropped to the lucky 13th spot, had his virtual head handed to him weeks ago. Zuckerberg's total net worth was put at $78.2 billion and he lost $47.3 billion year-to-date.

  • 8 Stocks To Sell According To Billionaire Louis Bacon

    In this article, we discuss 8 stocks to sell according to billionaire Louis Bacon. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Stocks To Sell According To Billionaire Louis Bacon. Louis Bacon is an American investor and hedge fund manager who founded Moore Global Investments in 1989, which […]

  • 3 REITs With Ultra-Safe Dividends

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) can be great for generating passive income. Three of the safest in the sector are those paid by Prologis (NYSE: PLD), Camden Properties Trust (NYSE: CPT), and Realty Income (NYSE: O).

  • 1 Monster Metaverse Stock With 481% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Matterport had a rough quarter, but the company still has the opportunity to capitalize on this massive market.

  • Bitcoin and Crypto Crash After Russian Attack in Ukraine

    The most popular of cryptocurrencies fell to its lowest level since July, dragging in its wake the entire market.

  • Largest cryptocurrencies climb on Cardano, Uniswap increases

    CRYPTO UPDATE All of the largest cryptocurrencies were up during morning trading on Wednesday, with Cardano (ADAUSD) seeing the biggest change, climbing 5.51% to 92 cents. Uniswap (UNIUSD) rallied 4.

  • My Top 2 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever

    In fact, the value of all crypto assets currently sits at more than $1.7 trillion, representing roughly 500% growth in the past two years. If cryptocurrency is the disruptive force that many believe it to be, the market itself could grow 10-fold or even 50-fold during the next few decades. With that in mind, Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM) and Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) are two of my favorite blockchain projects, and both could generate significant wealth for long-term investors.