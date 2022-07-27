Is it Still Worthy to Keep Your Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Stake?

Wedgewood Partners, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the first half of 2022, a portfolio net return of -17.2% was recorded by the fund, underperforming the S&P 500 Index which delivered a -16.1% return for the same period. Go over the fund’s top 5 positions to have a glimpse of its finest picks for 2022.

In its Q2 2022 investor letter, Wedgewood Partners mentioned Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 1987, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) is a Hsinchu, Taiwan-based semiconductor manufacturing company with a $437.8 billion market capitalization. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) delivered a -29.83% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -25.65%. The stock closed at $84.42 per share on July 26, 2022.

Here is what Wedgewood Partners has to say about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in its Q2 2022 investor letter:

"Taiwan Semiconductor detracted from performance despite a business performance that saw revenue accelerate to over +30% growth. The Company is one of the few fabs in the world that is capable of manufacturing leading-edge integrated circuits (IC). The Company’s leading-edge capacity is being absorbed by high-performance computing applications, particularly by Apple, which has become an integrated circuit powerhouse over the past decade. The Company’s aggressive investment in leading-edge equipment, tight development with fabless IC designers, and embrace of open development libraries should continue to foster a superior competitive position and attractive long-term growth."

