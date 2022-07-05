Is it Still Worthy to Own JPMorgan (JPM) Shares?

Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management firm, published its “Carillon Eagle Growth & Income Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The Carillon Family of Funds spans a range of investment objectives and asset classes designed for long-term investors. Along with the spike in oil prices, energy stocks performed best during the quarter, followed by more defensive and countercyclical sectors like utilities and consumer staples. The fund continues to see a somewhat balanced outlook for equity market returns. Try to spend some time taking a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings to be informed about their best picks for 2022.

In its Q1 2022 investor letter, Carillon Eagle Growth & Income Fund mentioned JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 2000, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)is a New York, New York-based investment banking company with a $334.9 billion market capitalization. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) delivered a -27.98% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -26.91%. The stock closed at $114.05 per share on July 01, 2022.

Here is what Carillon Eagle Growth & Income Fund has to say about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in its Q1 2022 investor letter:

"More cyclical sectors, including technology and consumer discretionary, were among the weakest, likely due to rising interest rates and inflation. It was encouraging to see the quarter finish on a strong note with the S&P 500 only about 5% away from its all-time highs. Shares of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) detracted from performance due to the company’s increased expense guidance, announced in January."

Supannee Hickman / Shutterstock.com

Our calculations show that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) ranks 14th on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was in 110 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2022, compared to 107 funds in the previous quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) delivered a -15.71% return in the past 3 months.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.