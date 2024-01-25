Stillwater’s ‘Best Wings’ contest, benefit begins

Twelve downtown Stillwater restaurants are vying to be named 2024 “Best Wings in the Valley.”

As a benefit for local and national charities, participating restaurants are selling punch cards good for a chicken wing appetizer at each location. For $50, customers can purchase a card and designate a charity to receive their donation.

“Best Wings in the Valley” cards can be redeemed Mondays through Thursdays until March 28. Cardholders have until April 15 to vote online for their favorite wings; the winning restaurant will be announced in late April.

Cards are available for purchase at all participating restaurants: Brian’s Bar & Grill, Nacho Mama’s, the Tilted Tiki, Charlie’s Restaurant & Irish Pub, Ziggy’s On Main, Mad Capper Saloon & Eatery, Lolito, Melt Pizza, Leo’s Grill & Malt Shop, the Wild Hare, Hillside Kitchen and Stillwater Proper.

Cards also will be sold at Saturday’s Winter Ice Cream Social at Lowell Park, hosted by the Washington County Historical Society. The event runs noon to 4 p.m.

The organizer of “Best Wings in the Valley” is Cory Buettner, owner of Leo’s Grill & Malt Shop. In 2010, Buettner started a similar fundraiser called “Best Burger in the Valley.” Between 2010 and 2020, the event raised nearly $200,000, Buettner said.

“It’s a win-win-win,” Buettner said. “Guests get to try wings from 12 great restaurants, the non-profit organizations get all the funds, and the restaurants get increased business during a typically slower time.”

The benefiting nonprofit organizations are: Coco’s Heart Dog Rescue, Community Thread, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Family Means, Operation 23 to Zero, Summer Tuesdays, Valley Friendship Club, Valley Outreach and Youth Advantage

For more information, go to bestwingsinthevalley.com.

