Stillwater couple arrested after fentanyl, cocaine found in home with children

Jun. 8—A couple was arrested in Stillwater in late May after police said they found fentanyl and cocaine in their home in the presence of their two children.

Devin England, 21, and Ariel Kerntke, 22, are both charged with aggravated drug trafficking and child neglect. The arrests were among 10 in a 48-hour window from detectives with the Special Project Unit.

While serving a search warrant, detectives said they found England in bed as he was "hot railing" — a method of drug consumption that involves heating it and inhaling it through the nose — pressed fentanyl pills.

Kerntke attempted to flee the house, leaving her children behind, before she was detained according to an affidavit.

Detectives claimed to have also found a "large bundle" of fentanyl under England's pillow, a white powder consistent with cocaine and lines ready for consumption with the credit card used to cut it. The drugs were allegedly all on counter tops that were well within the children's reach.

A total of 5.1 grams of fentanyl and 1.5 grams of cocaine were seized.

England and Kerntke were transported to the Stillwater jail, and the Department of Human Services arrived on scene to investigate the children's welfare. DHS ultimately took custody of the 4-year-old and 2-year-old.

In a jail interview, police said Kerntke told them she purchases approximately 100 fentanyl pills twice a week at $4 per pill and sells them in Stillwater for $15 to $20 each, and she sells the cocaine at $100 per gram. They said England also confirmed he was selling the drugs.

The two are still held in the Payne County Jail with a $150,000 bond, and both pleaded not guilty on Tuesday. If convicted, they could be sentenced to life in prison.

Under Oklahoma statute, DHS may place the children in foster home care or a group home if they don't have any other relatives or if such a placement isn't in their best interest. Preference is given to relatives who "have a kinship relationship with the child(ren)" and who are determined to be suitable, capable and willing caretakers.