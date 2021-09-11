Stillwater detective testifies in child porn case

Sep. 11—Stillwater Detective Sherae LeJeune testified at a preliminary hearing Thursday in a child pornography case.

Donald Lett was charged with distributing and possessing child pornography after LeJeune said she received a cybertip through Facebook.

Assistant District Attorney Debra Vincent directly examined LeJeune and asked about the cybertip and how the investigation began. LeJeune said she initially received a cybertip from Facebook saying there was child exploitation material. She alleged there were approximately 50 images and or videos that depict sexual assualt of a child.

When LeJeune arrived at Lett's residence she said he was in the front yard, and said he matched the same photo as the Facebook account. She also said she read Lett his Miranda Rights, and he agreed to speak with her, but he wasn't placed under arrest at that time.

"He said he does view porn sites," she told the court. She also alleged Lett told her he lookes for pornographic videos depicting "younger males" since that is what he prefers.

LeJeune described Lett's demeanor as nervous and he "lost all color."

Lett is being represented by Royce Hobbs, who made objections multiple times stating his clients phone was illegally seized without probable cause. Judge Katherine Thomas overruled Hobbs' objection and said LeJeune had probable cause to take Lett's phone.

Vincent admitted the pornographic material as evidence and it was reviewed privately in the judge's chambers and placed under seal.

LeJeune was briefly cross-examined by Hobbs who asked her multiple questions about the amount of child pronography she alleged she found. LeJeune testified she was in her office when another officer was heard on the radio around Lett's residence. She then decided to go over there, and their interaction was recorded by Officer Tj Low.

LeJeune also testified that she took Lett's phone while he held it up "in his left hand."

"I reached up and grabbed it," she said.

Hobbs argued that she forcefully grabbed it and Vincent objected to the questioning.

He also alleged that she wouldn't have known if there was material on the phone since she hadn't had a search warrant and couldn't legally search it at that moment.

"I'm telling you, it probably contained contraband," LeJeune said.

She said she did in fact get a search warrant and searched the phone at that time.

After both sides had finished their questions and arguments, Thomas bound Lett over for trial court arraignment.