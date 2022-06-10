Stillwater and Enid police searching for two boys reported as runaways in January

Jun. 9—The Stillwater Police Department announced Thursday it is searching for two teen boys who have been missing from Stillwater since Jan. 13. Both were living at the Payne County Youth Shelter at the time and in the Oklahoma Department of Human Services custody.

Jaime Brown and Patrick Frank, both 13, have been missing since they stepped off the school bus at Stillwater Middle School and walked toward a wooded area west of SMS. Frank's caseworker Lauren Turner told the News Press what happened a few days before the boys left.

On Jan. 10, Frank followed up with his caseworker. Turner said he appeared to be fine and enjoying his current environment. Turner also said PCYS staff informed her that the boys started acting out on Jan. 12, grabbing extra snacks and attempting to get a phone.

The next day, police were notified by shelter staff that the boys hadn't attended their classes. A school resource officer was contacted by school staff and made aware of the situation, SPD Public Information Officer TJ Low wrote.

Turner said the boys were gone before police arrived and started searching the area.

"For them to be gone that fast someone had to be in on it," Turner told the News Press Thursday.

Six months later, police still haven't located the teens.

Possible sightings months later

Turner told the News Press Brown had been seen around the Enid area, and SPD released information saying the boys might be with Brown's non-custodial mother, who lives in Enid. Frank communicated with his cousin and girlfriend via Snapchat after he ran away. In April, Turner said Frank's mother tracked him on Snapchat maps and showed up alone at Brown's mother's house.

By the time police were notified, the boys were gone, Turner said. To her knowledge, the boys haven't been heard from since. She said EPD assigned a detective to the case in April.

"Right now, she's (Brown's mom) kidnapping two kids because her rights are terminated for her kid," Turner said.

She said initially Frank seemed to be healthy and OK from the pictures he sent over Snapchat to his cousin. Frank told his family he was OK but had been in a bad situation, she said.

She also thinks Brown might also have family in Arkansas.

Initial information The Stillwater Police Department was notified immediately about Brown and Frank. The News Press contacted SPD after receiving a message on Jan. 25 from Turner, who said Frank had run away and she could not locate him. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children had already reported his disappearance.

"He is a runaway and is still outstanding," former SPD PIO Kyle Bruce told the News Press when asked about the boy in January. "I believe he is in DHS custody."

The News Press later followed up with Bruce and was told Frank was not missing. There was no mention of Brown at any time.

But Frank's caseworker said the boy had not been found.

"He can't be missing if he's in DHS custody?" Turner previously said. "... No one had seen or heard from him since Jan. 13 when he left school and never came back."

The News Press asked Low on Thursday what the department has been doing since the initial report and Low said "following up on leads."

Low said typically they won't release juvenile information unless they know the kid is in danger.

"It is not common for us to send out juvenile information and pictures unless we feel they're in immediate danger," Low said. "Due to the information we had, we didn't feel as if they were in danger."

SPD is asking anyone who may have information about the boys or where they might be to call the department's tip line at 405-742-8327 or the non-emergency number 405-372-4171.

"After we have exhausted all of our leads, we enlist the help from the public," Low said. "Thank you to everyone that has shared the post."