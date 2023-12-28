Stillwater Fire Department hosts Pinning Ceremony for new lieutenant medical officer

Dec. 27—The Stillwater Fire Department held a Pinning Ceremony for Erving Altamirano on Dec. 21 at 10 a.m. for his promotion to lieutenant medical officer.

The position of lieutenant medical officer requires the individual to help with duties throughout the entirety of the shift. Some of these tasks include helping with licensure and certifications, developing protocol, assisting and evaluating firefighters to be proficient in all medical skills and helping with medical supplies and inventory, all while continuing to fight fires and conduct rescues.

Altamirano grew up in Liberal, Kansas, and began working as a firefighter for Liberal Fire Department at the age of 20. Altamirano served in Liberal for three years before moving to Oklahoma, where he attended Oklahoma State University-Oklahoma City to pursue paramedic training.

Altamirano began his career at the Stillwater Fire Department in January of 2020, and, three years later, he became a driver. During his time at SFD, Altamirano has been awarded Stillwater Firefighter of the Year for 2020 and a medal of honor for assisting with a civilian fire rescue.

Now, as he shifts into the lieutenant medical officer position, Altamirano will receive a new badge.

"The badge represents two things: none of us achieve this alone, it takes help, encouragement and support along the way," said Fire Chief Terry Essary. "It is going to continue to need those things and ... this is more responsibility, so you're going to need even more support and help. It is a privilege that has to be given and can be taken away."

Altamirano's new badge has two symbols engraved on the surface. One symbol is the staff of Asclepius, the Greek god of medicine, and a blue, six-pointed star. The staff represents medicine, healing and renewal, while the six points of the star represent the six main tasks of emergency responders — detection, reporting, response, on-scene care, care in transit and transfer to definitive care.

"The badge, it's not just a piece of metal, it's a symbol of protection, it's a symbol of hope," Essary said. "And as you wear this symbol with pride, remember the commitment you made: The promise to uphold the high standards of the fire service, and to approach each patient with empathy, understanding and to continue to strive for excellence in a field that works with medicine."

The No. 1 cause of death in America is heart disease, with over 1,000 cardiac arrests outside of the hospital per day in the U.S. With the correct pre-hospital care from individuals like Altamirano, over 10 percent of people experiencing cardiac arrest will live, Essary said.

After Essary concluded his Pinning Ceremony speech, Altamirano rose and stood before the audience. His father followed him to the front of the room and pinned Altamirano's new lieutenant medical officer badge to his shirt.

"I am thankful to be a part of the Stillwater Fire Department," Altamirano said. "This is a place I have really grown to love, and I can see myself finishing out my career here. (I'm) thankful for everyone that made it."