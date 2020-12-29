With ‘Stillwater,’ Mallika Chopra brings mindfulness to kids

  • Meditation expert, author and speaker Mallika Chopra poses for a portrait on Dec. 21, 2020, in Santa Monica, Calif. Chopra is a “mindfulness consultant” on the new Apple TV+ animated children's series ”Stillwater." (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
  • This image provided by Apple TV+ shows characters Addy, left, and Stillwater in a scene from the animated children's series "Stillwater." (Apple TV+ via AP)
  • Meditation expert, author and speaker Mallika Chopra poses for a portrait on Dec. 21, 2020, in Santa Monica, Calif. Chopra is a “mindfulness consultant” on the new Apple TV+ animated children's series ”Stillwater." (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
  • Meditation expert, author and speaker Mallika Chopra poses for a portrait on Dec. 21, 2020, in Santa Monica, Calif. Chopra is a “mindfulness consultant” on the new Apple TV+ animated children's series ”Stillwater." (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
1 / 4

Mallika Chopra Portrait Session

Meditation expert, author and speaker Mallika Chopra poses for a portrait on Dec. 21, 2020, in Santa Monica, Calif. Chopra is a “mindfulness consultant” on the new Apple TV+ animated children's series ”Stillwater." (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
BROOKE LEFFERTS

NEW YORK (AP) — When the producers of the new animated children’s series “Stillwater” asked Mallika Chopra to be the show’s “mindfulness consultant,” the meditation expert, author and speaker said she was immediately on board.

“What an amazing title to have, right?” Chopra recounted in a recent interview with The Associated Press.

Children’s television has evolved since the days of Bugs Bunny and Roadrunner smashing Wile E. Coyote with a hammer. “Stillwater” — which started streaming on Apple TV+ this month — aims to teach subtle life lessons through a wise panda who forges a special friendship with the family next door. The stories are based on the character Stillwater from the beloved children’s book series “Zen Stories” by Jon J. Muth.

With beautiful animation and a quiet approach, “Stillwater” organically teaches kids to meet disappointment and frustration with patience and kindness. Apple hired Chopra help translate the vibe and lessons of “Zen Stories” to a television audience.

Chopra has written several books geared toward children and has a new book coming out in March: “Just Be You: Ask Questions, Set Intentions, Be Your Special Self and More.” She’s also the daughter of alternative medicine and wellness expert Deepak Chopra, so meditation and wellness has dominated both her personal and professional lives.

The younger Chopra helped launch the show by reading scripts and offering her special expertise. “They have done the most incredible job of storytelling and building characters and then sharing the lessons in this way, which is just not kind of didactic or ‘how-to.’ It’s joyful and really magical,“ Chopra said.

The show’s executive producer and writer Rob Hoegee, says Chopra helps communicate the psychology of preschool children and their needs. “One of the great things Mallika has been able to do for us now that the show has launched is be able to better contextualize what mindfulness is, how it’s important to us and how the show can fit into that,” Hoegee said.

The producers incorporated coping skills like breathing deeply and the sound and calmness of nature into the storylines, which Chopra says is a great tool to emphasize experience in the moment.

“There’s a clip where they’re outside getting a new perspective on the rain. And it’s such a beautiful clip of changing perspective. But also, in that clip, there’s the sound of the rain. This is the experience you can have of imagining the smell of rain,” she said.

Aside from work on “Stillwater,” Chopra has been busy this year trying to help others cope in the pandemic. She’s been challenging people to get comfortable with uncertainty.

“What I can offer is just moments where we can connect through breaths, be accepting of anger, frustration, and fear with our kids. You know, they’re feeling that. But we, as parents, are feeling that as well. So a lot of what I’ve been talking to groups about this year is... accepting that it’s OK to feel angry, it’s OK to be fearful and sad," Chopra said.

"The other thing is we haven’t had the ritual of mourning and grief. And that also isn’t anchoring us as a society,“ she said. “That’s something we’re going to have to process over time because we’re not processing it right now. It’s just too overwhelming.”

As the daughter of one of the most famous New Age leaders and meditation experts, Chopra started meditating when she was 9. She says Western society’s acceptance of the practice has taken decades, but it’s come a long way since people thought her father was a “witchdoctor selling snake oil."

“These are wisdom traditions which have lasted thousands of years," Chopra said. "Those who practice these different techniques, we feel how they help us as parents when we tell our kids to take a deep breath in and out, to stop for a moment, we see how they can self regulate better. “

The long-term effects of the isolation and anxiety of quarantining concern Chopra, but she says she’s hoping to get past this “dark time” in the mental health of adults, and especially children. “That’s going to be a big, big hurdle that we have to continue to address because we are seeing, sadly, increases in diagnoses and suicide rates. It’s heartbreaking.“

Chopra surprises people when she admits that her own meditation practice has been irregular, but she returns to it when she needs it. She's a mom to two teenagers and says despite her work, she has had a “messy journey” with normal family dynamics.

“We all get angry and frustrated and need to let things go," she said. "But it’s just when you have a technique, like so many of these that are shared in the show, we know how to self-regulate better. We know how to communicate a little bit better. We have more empathy and compassion naturally, because we’ve been going through these practices.”

Latest Stories

  • Trials begin for 10 charged with fleeing from Hong Kong

    Trials for 10 people accused of attempting to flee Hong Kong by speedboat during a government crackdown on dissent began in China on Monday, a court official said. A spokesperson for the Yantian District People’s Court in Shenzhen, just across the border from Hong Kong, said the trials began Monday afternoon as scheduled. The spokesperson declined to give her name, as is usual among Chinese court officials.

  • Trump biographer says the humiliation of Mike Pence is ‘reaching a crescendo’

    The Pulitzer Prize-winning author called Mr Pence’s tenure a 'continuous show of servility’

  • Schumer reportedly abandons fundraising efforts in Georgia's Senate runoffs

    Democrats still have a chance to retake the Senate -- but the body's leadership has reportedly all but given up.Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock are challenging Georgia GOP Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in races that will determine the outlook of the Senate. But as Ossoff and Warnock scramble to match Republicans' fundraising efforts, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has stopped meeting with donors altogether, a source tells NBC News.Over the past two months, Ossoff and Warnock have each brought in more than $100 million, largely via grassroots donations. Their fundraising totals beat out the Republicans' efforts during the same periods, but outside Republican groups are winning in terms of big-dollar TV ad spending, NBC News reports. This leaves the GOP with plenty of resources to engage in direct voter contact and encourage new or unlikely voters to turn out on their behalf on Jan. 5 -- something Warnock and Ossoff's campaign managers called "essential" in a campaign memo obtained by NBC News. "To win this election in 8 days, we need to continue our historic efforts to turn out every single voter -- but we won't be able to do that if our fundraising revenue continues to fall," the managers wrote.Outside Democratic donors did spend big during the 2020 election cycle in an effort to overturn the Republicans' Senate majority. But after Democrats failed to decisively do so, Schumer has reportedly stopped asking for more support. Despite the fact that President-elect Joe Biden flipped the state for the first time in decades, Schumer is "pessimistic" about Ossoff and Warnock's chances and is no longer meeting with donors to avoid ruining relationships for years to come, the source tells NBC News. But as Ossoff and Warnock's campaigns see it, donations focused on boosting turnout have never been more important. Read more at NBC News. Update 2:30 p.m. ET: A spokesperson for Schumer said NBC News' reporting is "absolutely not true." The representative, Justin Goodman, added that "Schumer has diligently made calls and fundraised for both Georgia candidates and is optimistic about their chances in January."More stories from theweek.com Trump has learned nothing 2021 might just be incredible At L.A. hospital, there are so many COVID-19 patients some are being put in the gift shop

  • China jails citizen-journalist for four years over Wuhan virus reporting

    A Chinese court on Monday handed down a four-year jail term to a citizen-journalist who reported from the central city of Wuhan at the peak of this year's coronavirus outbreak on the grounds of "picking quarrels and provoking trouble", her lawyer said. Zhang Zhan, 37, the first such person known to have been tried, was among a handful of people whose firsthand accounts from crowded hospitals and empty streets painted a more dire picture of the pandemic epicentre than the official narrative. The trial was held at a court in Pudong, a district of the business hub of Shanghai.

  • Top associate of Russia's Navalny released from detention

    A top associate of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was released from detention Sunday and said she was charged with trespassing after entering the apartment building of an alleged security operative who inadvertently revealed details of Navalny’s supposed poisoning with a Soviet-era nerve agent. Lyubov Sobol, a key figure in Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation, was detained for 48 hours on Friday after a day of interrogation. The move followed Sobol’s attempt on Monday to enter the Moscow apartment of the alleged operative, whom Navalny had previously duped into revealing details of his alleged poisoning.

  • Trump news – live: President calls GOP leaders ‘weak and tired’, then backs Sanders’ filibuster threat

    Live updates from the White House and beyond

  • Republicans sue Mike Pence in 'desperate' last-ditch effort to overturn election

    Several Republicans, including Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas), have resorted to suing Vice President Mike Pence as part of a "desperate" last-ditch effort to overturn the results of November's presidential election, The Hill reports. The goal of the lawsuit is to get a federal judge to rule that Pence has the exclusive authority to choose electors when he oversees the Electoral College vote certification on Jan. 6.> ⚖️NEW: VP Pence has been sued by Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Tex.), Kelli Ward and other GOP mbrs in a far-fetched bid to overturn Biden's win> > Plaintiffs ask Judge Jeremy Kernodle, a Trump-appt'd fed judge in Texas, to find that Pence is authorized to pick pro-Trump electors on Jan. 6 pic.twitter.com/BumNwLm5ss> > — John Kruzel (@johnkruzel) December 28, 2020Despite President-elect Joe Biden's victory in battleground states like Arizona and Georgia, Republican electors held their own votes earlier this month in a move to disrupt the official process as Trump and his allies continue to make unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud. The lawsuit urges Pence to recognize the Republican electoral votes rather than the actual Democratic votes.The chances of this lawsuit being successful appear to be negligible. University of California, Irvine, law professor Rick Hasen said flatly "this won't work," while Georgia State University law professor Anthony Michael Kreis called it "insane." And even if the the plaintiffs do win, Pence — who has not recognized Biden's win, but has generally been quiet about election conspiracy theories — would still have to actually go through with picking pro-Trump electors, a task likely easier said than done. Read the full complaint here.More stories from theweek.com Trump has learned nothing 2021 might just be incredible Schumer reportedly abandons fundraising efforts in Georgia's Senate runoffs

  • Earthquake strikes central Croatia, killing young girl and damaging buildings

    An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck central Croatia on Tuesday, killing a child and injuring many people in the town of Petrinja, and also shook several neighbouring countries, officials and residents said. Rescuers pulled people from the rubble of collapsed buildings in Petrinja and army troops were sent to the area to help. Tremors were also felt in Croatia's capital Zagreb and as far away as Austria's capital Vienna.

  • Trump signs massive funding measure

    President Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver long-needed cash to businesses and individuals. It also avoids a government shutdown.

  • Nashville bomber left hints of trouble, but motive elusive

    In the days before he detonated a bomb in downtown Nashville on Christmas, Anthony Quinn Warner changed his life in ways that suggest he never intended to survive the blast that killed him and wounded three other people. Warner, 63, gave away his car, telling the recipient that he had cancer. A month before the bombing, he signed a document that transferred his longtime home in a Nashville suburb to a California woman for nothing in return.

  • Disney employee, 33, says she got Covid vaccine – as hospital admits giving doses to non-healthcare workers

    Disney employee says in a now-removed Facebook post that husband’s aunt was a ‘big deal’ at Los Angeles hospital

  • Exclusive: Britain must use Brexit freedoms to become more competitive, Boris Johnson told

    Boris Johnson has been urged to use new-found Brexit freedoms to ensure that the UK becomes more competitive. Shanker Singham, a former Brexit adviser to the Government, said that in order to "maximise the benefits" of leaving the EU, Britain should not remain tied into Brussels' rules. Mr Singham, the CEO of economic consultancy Competere, said the ability to diverge on standards could boost competitiveness if both parties lowered market barriers as a result of the free trade deal. Writing in The Telegraph, he said: "We must now, as a country, choose to use our freedom wisely. "We must use it to create wealth, not destroy it – to be governed by competition on the merits as an economic principle, not intervention and Government distortion. We must put consumers above producers, recognising that all producers are consumers of something." The former Brexit secretary David Davis said new industries could flourish in the UK if the Government managed to get regulation "right" after Brexit. He said: "For me it's more about the new industries, from new pharmaceuticals to gene biology and AI. We need to establish our own regulation. If we get it right we will attract all sorts of new industries here."

  • Republican senators reportedly start wavering on $2,000 stimulus checks

    The Senate faces an "uphill battle" in passing legislation that would increase direct COVID-19 relief payments for individuals from $600 to $2,000, but Republican lawmakers are facing more pressure to back the measure, Axios reports.The House on Monday narrowly reached the two-thirds majority needed to pass the proposal -- which is separate from a larger $900 billion relief bill approved by both chambers of Congress last week and subsequently signed into law by President Trump after a few days deliberation Sunday -- but it's unclear if Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) will even let it come to a vote in the upper chamber.Its passage similarly requires a two-thirds majority vote in the Senate, and while most Democrats are seemingly on board, many Republicans have appeared more hesitant because of concerns about mounting debt. But with Trump and their constituents calling for larger checks, there's a chance enough GOP senators will wind up backing the proposal, Republican sources told Axios. One source said if McConnell does bring the measure to the floor, "it might get 60" votes.Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) made it clear Monday night he will vote for the increase despite concerns about the debt, so a handful of like-minded colleagues would turn the tide. Read more at Axios.> I am concerned about the debt, but working families have been hurt badly by the pandemic > > This is why I supported $600 direct payments to working families & if given the chance will vote to increase the amount https://t.co/EciB6TszTY> > -- Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) December 28, 2020More stories from theweek.com Trump has learned nothing 2021 might just be incredible Schumer reportedly abandons fundraising efforts in Georgia's Senate runoffs

  • 15 of the Most Popular Products Purchased by Clever Readers in 2020

    Unsurprisingly, you invested in sleeping, cleaning, and organizingOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • China sentences lawyer who reported on outbreak to 4 years

    A Chinese court on Monday sentenced a former lawyer who reported on the early stage of the coronavirus outbreak to four years in prison on charges of “picking fights and provoking trouble," one of her lawyers said. The Pudong New Area People’s Court in the financial hub of Shanghai gave the sentence to Zhang Zhan following accusations she spread false information, gave interviews to foreign media, disrupted public order and “maliciously manipulated” the outbreak. Lawyer Zhang Keke confirmed the sentence but said it was “inconvenient" to provide details — usually an indication that the court has issued a partial gag order.

  • Nasa's Mars rover and the 'seven minutes of terror'

    The US space agency releases an animation to show how its Perseverance robot will land on Mars.

  • Philippines expands travel ban to limit spread of coronavirus variant

    MANILA (Reuters) -The Philippines will ban travellers from 19 countries and territories until mid-January as a measure to keep out a new variant of the coronavirus, its transport ministry said on Tuesday. The regulation will be in effect from midnight of Dec. 29 to Jan. 15 and covers Filipinos and foreigners arriving from the "flagged countries", the transport ministry told reporters in a group text message. The Philippines previously imposed and later extended a flight ban from Britain until mid-January as the more contagious variant of the COVID-19 virus was first detected in England.

  • Donald Trump at risk of ruining legacy by refusing to sign stimulus bill, warns Republican senator

    Donald Trump is in danger of ruining his presidential legacy by refusing to sign the bipartisan coronavirus aid package, a Republican senator warned on Sunday. Pat Toomey, a moderate from Pennsylvania, pleaded with the president to sign the $900 billion relief bill, warning he would otherwise be remembered for “chaos, misery and erratic behaviour”. “You don’t get everything you want, even if you’re president of the United States,” Mr Toomey told Fox News.

  • Two New Jersey women arrested for holding 200 person party with ‘makeshift bar’

    People allegedly seen eating, drinking alcohol and participating in illegal gambling at gathering

  • Prosecutors waiting on debris testing in AG crash

    A team of prosecutors is waiting for testing results on a piece of debris that may indicate where the South Dakota attorney general's car was when he struck and killed a man over three months ago, a prosecutor said Monday. A decision on whether to charge Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg in the Sept. 12 crash has been delayed for months, prompting criticism from Gov. Kristi Noem. The Department of Public Safety, which oversaw the investigation, has reported it handed over all its findings to prosecutors, led by Hyde County deputy state's attorney Emily Sovell.