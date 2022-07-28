Stillwater man accused of breaking into house, stealing car before high-speed chase

Jul. 27—A Stillwater man is facing multiple charges after being accused of breaking into a woman's home, assaulting her, stealing a car and then resisting arrest before being detained.

Brandon William Ford, 23, was charged July 25 in Payne County District Court with First-Degree Burglary, Larceny of a Motor Vehicle, Attempting to Elude and DUI.

According to the probable cause affidavit, a Stillwater Police Officer responded to a call of a burglary in process and intercepted the suspect vehicle as it was backing out of a driveway. According to dispatch, the suspect had kicked in the door to the house.

"The vehicle, a white 2008 Lexus, was being backed out of the driveway when officers arrived and then it was driven towards them," an SPD release reads. "As the officer activated emergency lights to get the vehicle stopped, the suspect changed directions and drove west onto 3rd Avenue."

SPD wrote that the pursuit continued onto Mockingbird from 4th Avenue before heading westbound on Sixth. Police claim speeds reached approximately 95 miles per hour. He then turned onto Jardot to head north.

"The suspect traveled for over 3 miles north before the vehicle went into the ditch," the release states. "Ford attempted to outrun officers on foot westbound through the field, he was arrested shortly after by SPD officers."

The victim told police the suspect had a no-contact order for a domestic abuse case stemming from a June incident. Police confirmed an ongoing case. Police also reported that the door had been forced open with damage to the door frame.

After Ford was in custody, police claim his blood alcohol tested at 0.19, which would be more than twice the legal limit of 0.08. Police claim that Ford told them the veh'icle he was driving was not his.

Bond was set at $30,000 and Ford is scheduled for an Aug. 2 court appearance.