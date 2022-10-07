Stillwater man accused of possessing, distributing child pornography

Oct. 6—A 23-year-old Stillwater man is being charged with possessing and distributing child pornography.

Nicholas Kyle Ross was charged in September in Payne County District Court with a count of possession and another count of distribution. Bond was set at $25,000 and posted Sept. 8. The terms of the bond are that Ross can have no unsupervised access to electronics.

The Stillwater Police Department began the investigation in June after receiving a Cybertip from MediaLab/Kik that a user had uploaded apparent child sexual abuse material, according to the probable cause affidavit. SPD tracked IP addresses to the Stillwater area. SPD said there were two videos involving a minor female engaged in sexual acts.

SPD tracked the IP from the Kik accounts to addresses in Stillwater, included Nicholas Ross' home address and a business they later discovered to be a place where Ross worked. According to the affidavit, SPD also tracked a gmail account to a phone number that belonged to Ross.

Ross was arrested Sept. 8. He entered a plea of not guilty Oct. 3. His preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 7.