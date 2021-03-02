Stillwater man arrested for domestic abuse

Ashlynd Huffman, Stillwater NewsPress, Okla.
Mar. 1—A Stillwater man was charged with domestic assault and battery by strangulation Feb. 23.

Nicholas Ray Peterson, 34, of Stillwater, was arrested at his residence after officers investigated a physical domestic Feb. 18.

Stillwater officers Richard Alley and Ricardo Inciarte were dispatched to Pinewood Circle and made contact with the victim outside the residence.

Inciarte wrote in the probable cause affidavit that the first thing he noticed were red marks around both sides of the victim's neck.

He wrote the marks were "consistent with prints left by fingers."

According to the probable cause affidavit, the altercation began after Peterson allegedly yelled at a minor child. The victim admitted to slapping Peterson in the face, attempting to divert the attention to her instead of the child. She also said Peterson slapped her back.

The children were taken to a babysitter and the victim returned back to the residence and another argument erupted.

According to the affidavit, Peterson allegedly "choked" the victim during this argument.

Officers also learned there were two guns inside the residence, but they weren't used during the altercation.

The officers made contact with Peterson, who was still inside the residence.

Inciarte wrote in the affidavit that the residence was messy. He observed multiple utility knives in various places and a hammer by the television.

"We asked Nicholas what was going on and he told us that he was gathering his belonging to leave the residence," Inciarte wrote in the affidavit.

The officers asked Peterson what had happened and he told them he had gotten into an argument with the victim.

Inciarte said he and Alley asked Peterson to elaborate further, and Peterson told them he doesn't handle crying well, and that the youngest child had begun crying early in the morning.

Peterson told the officers the victim slapped him and he slapped her back.

Inciarte wrote in the affidavit he didn't observe any injuries on Peterson.

According to the affidavit, Peterson said the victim came back to the residence and "began belittling him, and then she turned her back on him and he pushed her and grabbed her by the neck."

Peterson was placed under arrest. He was searched for weapons and contraband, and Inciarte alleged he found a glass pipe used for smoking marijuana.

Peterson was transported to the Stillwater Police Department Jail. During booking Peterson was asked which hand was used for the strangulation, and he allegedly told the officer he used both hands.

A referral was made to the Department of Human Services. Peterson is in the Payne County Jail with a bond of $15,000. He will be in court Tuesday afternoon to appear with counsel.

