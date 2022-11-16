Stillwater man breaks into home, locks himself in garage with victim

A Stillwater man is in custody after police say he broke into someone’s home and locked them both in the garage.

According to a report from the Stillwater Police Department, Trey Christopher broke into someone’s home saying that someone else was going to hurt him.

The homeowner ran to the garage to get away from Christopher, but he followed.

Eventually, Christopher locked them both in the garage, keeping the homeowner from getting away.

The homeowner was able to call police for help.

Christopher was arrested on one count of first-degree burglary and one count of kidnapping.

