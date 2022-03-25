Stillwater man charged in 2019 fatal shooting pleads guilty

Mar. 24—On Wednesday afternoon, there wasn't a dry eye in Judge Stephen Kistler's courtroom as the family of Jared Lance Roybal waited for Darwin Lonestar Marcel Doyal to appear and accept guilt for Roybal's 2019 death.

Doyal was charged with first-degree murder or the alternative of first-degree manslaughter and possession of a firearm after a former conviction of a felony in 2019 after he fatally shot Roybal. He was scheduled for a jury trial, but he pleaded guilty according to a plea agreement with the Payne County District Attorney's Office.

According to earlier reporting by the News Press, Roybal was driving in the area of Raintree Drive and Peachtree Drive when a car in the opposite direction yelled at him. When Roybal responded, he was shot in the neck. He was pronounced dead at OU Medical Center in OKC.

On Wednesday, Doyal pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and received 25 years in the Department of Corrections with five years suspended. In count two, he received 10 years in DOC. Due to the nature of the crime, the defense claimed it was committed in the "heat of passion." He was given 90 days in the Payne County Jail for a misdemeanor charge of assault and battery from 2018. Doyal was also ordered to pay fines and fees.

He was given credit for time served, and both felony cases will run concurrently.

Doyal has had several trial dates throughout the last two years, and Kistler advised Doyal he could still have a trial if he wanted. He opted to plead guilty instead. Doyal was required to tell the judge what he did. He admitted he "shot" a man.

Assistant District Attorney Kevin Etherington said the victim's family chose not to give victim impact statements, so Kistler accepted the plea agreement and sentenced Doyal.

Doyal waived his right to stay in the county jail for 10 days before being transported to DOC. He will be required to serve 85% of the time before he is eligible for parole.

He was remanded to the custody of the Payne County Sheriff's Office.