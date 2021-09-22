Stillwater man charged with kidnapping

Sep. 21—Troy Gene Shackelford Jr, 38, of Stillwater, was arrested and charged with kidnapping and assaulting his girlfriend.

Payne County Deputy Dalton Ross was dispatched Sept. 13 to the gas station at Sixth St. and Jardot Road.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Ross described the victim as "scared" and "nervous" when she stepped out to speak with the officer.

The victim said she and Shackelford were at a party Sept. 12. She said Shackelford dumped a beer on her head and punched her in the chest.

The victim also alleged she was told by Shackelford not to call police or he would "come after her and her family." She also said he threw alcohol on her vehicle as she left.

While they were waiting for LifeNet to respond to assess injuries, the victim disclosed being kidnapped by Shackelford Sept. 12.

Ross wrote in the affidavit he asked her what she meant by kidnapped and she said he duct taped her hands and feet and threw her in the back of the trunk and covered her with a blanket.

"She said when she heard him get out of the vehicle, she was able to get the tape off of her arms enough to free herself," Ross wrote in the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, the victim showed the deputy where the duct tape was in the vehicle and a blanket was found in the back of the car.

Shackelford had a warrant through PCSO for domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor.

Ross spoke with a witness who allegedly said he saw Shackelford pour a beer on the victim but didn't see Shackelford hit her.

According to the affidavit, the witness said Shackelford exhibited these behaviors in past relationships.

Shackelford was in the residence asleep, and Ross placed him under arrest.

He has been held in the Payne County Jail with a bond amount of $40,000.

Shackelford entered into a not guilty plea Tuesday and is scheduled on the preliminary docket Oct. 4.