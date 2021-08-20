Stillwater man charged with second-degree murder gets trial date

Aug. 20—Clyde Fields appeared in court via video Tuesday morning for a further pretrial on the charges of second-degree murder and violation of a protective order. He is also charged with unauthorized removal of a dead body in Logan County, related to the death of Roshauana Deshae Ray.

In November he had a preliminary hearing that resulted in the court finding probable cause that a crime was committed, and that Fields is the person who committed the crime.

He is scheduled to be in court in October for further pretrial and is scheduled for a jury trial in March.

Stillwater man charged with first-degree murder appears in court

Darwin Lonestar Marcel Doyal has been charged with first-degree murder or in the alternative of first-degree manslaughter. He was also charged with possession of firearm after former felony conviction.

Doyal was charged after police alleged he shot and killed Jared Lance Roybal, of Tonkawa in 2019.

He was in court Tuesday to discuss pretrial details before his jury trial in October. Judge Stephen Kistler changed the time of the Burks Hearing that is scheduled on Sept. 10. It was originally set the afternoon of Sept. 10, but is now set at 9 a.m.

Enid man charged in fatal collision appearing for further pretrial

Eric Snow was charged with first-degree manslaughter and possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Police alleged Snow was under the influence when he crossed the centerline causing a fatal collision near the intersection of U.S. Highway 177 and McMurtry Road in 2018.

His jury trial date in March was stricken for an unknown reason, but he has a new trial date set for January.

Cushing man charged with two counts of child abuse bound over for trial arraignment

Gary Don Cook Sr., appeared before Judge Michael Kulling Tuesday for a preliminary hearing.

Witnesses were sworn in and testified and the judge found enough probable cause that a crime had been committed and Cook committed the crime.

He waived his right to have an arraignment in 30 days, and is scheduled to be in court Sept. 7.

Hearing canceled for Stillwater man charged with multiple sex crimes

Jessie Lee Armstrong-Monson, was charged with first-degree rape, domestic assualt and battery by strangulation, forcible oral sodomy and domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

He was scheduled to have a Jackson Denno Hearing on Thursday to discuss any issues before his jury trial. The hearing was canceled because attorneys no longer needed the hearing.

He will have a jury trial later this month.