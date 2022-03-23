Stillwater man in custody after leading police on a chase, shooting at an officer

A man is in custody following a police chase in Stillwater.

According to Public Information Officer Kyle Bruce, officers were getting ready to serve a high-risk warrant at a home on S. Burdick. Officers spotted the suspect in a car, pulling out of the driveway. Officers began to follow the suspect.

After a short chase, the suspect drove back to the home and tried to run away. As officers approached him, the suspect pulled out a gun and fired. One of the officers returned fire. No one was struck by a bullet, and the suspect was taken into custody.

A woman who was riding in the suspect’s car was also taken into custody.

No names have been released, and officers are still processing the scene.



